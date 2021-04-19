Beauty Receipts: What Katarina Johnson-Thompson’s monthly beauty routine looks like

Welcome to Beauty Receipts, where each fortnight, we ask interesting women to give us a glimpse into their beauty routines, from what they splurge and save on, to their top makeup and skincare tips. Intrigued? Read on for the products that make the cut for British Olympic athlete and member of the Müller Athletic Squad and Müllerlight Brand Ambassador Katarina Johnson-Thompson…

Katarina’s skincare routine

“My skincare routine changes through the seasons, but at the minute I’m using a face wash, toner, moisturiser and SPF. I use the Fenty Skin Total Cleans'r Remove-It-All Cleanser, £17– it’s my beauty brand of the moment. I literally buy anything Rihanna makes. Then I use the Tea Tree Skin Clearing Mattifying Toner, £8.50 and then the Vitamin E Intense Moisturise Cream, £15 from The Body Shop. My mum told me to always wear SPF, even when in the winter, and apply it to your hands and neck, too. My SPF is from The Body Shop, I think their products really work well with my skin. I think that’s quite simple isn’t it.

“I also love the Glossier Invisible Shield, £20, which goes on like a serum and is not thick, so it doesn’t have that white pale sheen to it. I’d recommend it if you just want a nice, dewy look.”

Total: £60.50

Katarina’s makeup routine

“When I’m training, I don’t tend to wear makeup. But when I do wear makeup so like to keep it really natural and bare, always with eyeliner – it’s my thing! Whenever I’m doing makeup, I always have to do a black liquid eyeliner with my Pat McGrath Labs Perma Precision Liquid Eyeliner, £18.

“For ages I’ve been using the Tom Ford Shade & Illuminate, £62, as my go-to. I’ll wear that when I’m training sometimes, with nothing else on.”

Total: £80

Katarina’s hair care routine

“If I’ve got a weave in, I will wash my hair weekly, and if I haven’t then I tend to wash my natural hair every three days. It’s a way bigger mission to keep a haircare routine if I’ve got my natural hair in.

“Braids is definitely my favourite style to wear – box braids at the minute are handy because I just get up and go. The longer I can stay in bed and sleep the better!”

Katarina’s body care favourites

“I take baths to de-stress. I’ve had three baths this week alone! In the evening I’ll light some candles, relax and put my serenity playlist on to zone out. I’ll use either the Glossier Body Hero Daily Oil Wash, £15, or Epsom Salts, £14.99, for muscle soreness.”

Total: £29.99

Katarina Johnson-Thompson’s total monthly beauty spend: £170.49

Katarina Jonhson Thompson is a Müllerlight Ambassador. NEW Müllerlight Icelandic style SKYR has 14 Grams of Protein, is fat free and less than 99 calories per pot. Müllerlicious thick and creamy tasting yogurt is available in salted caramel and Strawberry and Acai at all major supermarkets.

