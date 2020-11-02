Beauty Receipts: What Niomi Smart’s £445 monthly beauty routine looks like Discover the products she swears by and the cost of her beauty routine.

Welcome to Beauty Receipts, where each fortnight, we ask interesting women to give us a glimpse into their beauty routines, from what they splurge and save on, to their top makeup and skincare tips. Intrigued? Read on for the products that make the cut for influencer Niomi Smart…

Niomi Smart’s skincare routine

“My morning and evening routines are very similar actually – I start the day using the Smart Skin Purifying Golden Jelly Cleanser, £24, which turns to oil when you mix it with warm water, and I use it again at night to remove any makeup or dirt. Then I use the Smart Skin Super C Moisturiser, £28, which contains Superox C, a really unique ingredient that is incredibly hydrating. I think moisturising is one of the most important things you can do for your skin, so I try to do it as often as possible. I’ve been working on my Smart Skin brand and using the products for two years now and I am completely hooked. We really took our time developing each product, considering every single ingredient - asking what the benefits are, how do they work, are they natural and can they be sourced in a way that’s sustainable.”

“My best skincare tip has been passed down from my great-grandma to my grandma, to my mum and now to me! The tip is to always be extra careful with the skin around the eyes. I’m always cautious to take my time applying and removing eye makeup and to never ever stretch that area of skin. It is just so delicate!”

Total: £52

Niomi Smart’s hair care routine

“I typically wash my hair twice a week. I’m not particularly regimented with it, it’s just when I feel I need to, because it takes quite a while to do. I love the Living Proof range, Living Proof Shampoo £19; Living Proof Conditioner £19 – the products are silicone free and smell amazing. Plus I find they work really well at taming my naturally frizzy hair, even without applying any heat or extra styling products.

“I generally leave my hair to dry and style naturally, but when I have time I’ll use my ghd Straighteners, £109, to create some subtle waves which tend to last a couple of days. Then at night, I put my hair in a plait to maintain the waves for the next day.”

Total: £147

Niomi Smart’s makeup routine

“My go-to makeup look is very natural – ideally I want it to look like I don’t have any makeup on at all. My favourite base is the Chantecaille ‘Just Skin’ Tinted Moisturiser, £68, which has SPF 15 – something that is so important to wear all year round. I love this product because it melts into my skin and looks natural, but still provides a subtle coverage.

“I’ve also just discovered a new makeup brand called Code8 who are completely cruelty-free and vegan, and I love their Seamless Cover Perfecting Concealer, £27, because it’s light and doesn’t cake. I’m much more interested in brands that are environmentally conscious and have an ethos in line with my own. For my brows, I use the Hourglass Arch Micro Brow Sculpting Pencil, £27, to replicate the look of eyebrow hairs, and then I use the Hourglass Arch Brow Shaping Gel, £27, over the top. For a strong lip, I like the L’Occitane Fruity Lipsticks, £18, which are made of lovely natural and hydrating ingredients – the lipsticks feel like a balm at the same time as providing a splash of colour.

“If I don’t wear any eye makeup on then my eyes look really small and strange! I use the Benefit Bad Gal Mascara, £22.50, which is brilliant and helps give volume and definition to complete my whole look.”

Total: £189.50

Niomi Smart’s body care favourites

“Generally, I’m a shower person because it’s more convenient, especially in the mornings. But I also do love a bath – they’re crucial for a cosy night in! I love Living Sea Bath Salts, £22, which are hand harvested from Cornwall and really help to relax my muscles, especially after exercise. In the shower, I absolutely love the L’Occitane Almond Oil, £19 – it is just beautiful, smells amazing and leaves my skin feeling incredibly soft.

“If I need an extra moisture boost, especially as we move into the cooler months, I find I just can’t go wrong with some The Body Shop Body Butter, £16. I’ve almost finished a pot of the Mango Body Butter, and The Body Shop have just launched a Vanilla Pumpkin for autumn, which is incredible.”

Total: £57

Niomi Smart’s total monthly beauty spend: £445.50

Niomi’s beauty receipts for a regular month come in at £445.50, covering everything she uses from head to toe! The conscious living star uses a mixture of high end and high-street products too!

Smart Skin is the debut vegan skincare collection from conscious living influencer Niomi Smart. The Smart Skin collection, £8.00 - £35.00 is available to purchase from mysmartskin.co.uk.

