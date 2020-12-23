Beauty Receipts: What HELLO!’s Editor-In-Chief’s monthly beauty routine looks like

Welcome to Beauty Receipts, where each fortnight, we ask interesting women to give us a glimpse into their beauty routines, from what they splurge and save on, to their top makeup and skincare tips. Intrigued? Read on for the products that make the cut for HELLO!’s Editor-In-Chief Rosie Nixon…

Rosie’s skincare routine

"I’m lucky that my job involves keeping an eye on new launches in the beauty world and I’m often sent press samples of products to try, which is heaven to a beauty enthusiast like me. In turn, it means that my skincare routine regularly changes because I love experimenting with new things.

"I have inherited a love of skincare from my grandmother and mother who taught me to always cleanse before bed, no matter how tired I am, or how late it is. I always cleanse my skin well, using the Dr Michael Prager Urban Protect Foaming Cleanser, £30. Then I use the Dr Michael Prager Urban Protect Night Oil with Retinol, £90, and apply an eye cream - my current favourite is the Vichy Neovadiol Rose Platinium Eye Cream, £20.25. In the morning after cleansing, I love using the Balance Me Vitamin C Repair Serum, £32 and the Murad Essential C Day Moisturise Broad Spectrum with an SPF 30, £60.

"My secret weapon for any annoying spot breakouts is the Murad Blemish Control Rapid Relief Spot Treatment, £18.40, it literally zaps them overnight!"

Total: £250.65

Rosie’s makeup routine

"Speed is the key for me! I get ready super-fast in the mornings to drop my children at school whilst juggling work, so I like products that are non-fussy and easy to use. I’m fastidious about SPF so will always apply No7 City Light Tinted Moisturiser, £13, over my skincare moisturiser, then a few dots of the No7 Protect & Perfect Advanced All in One Foundation, £17.50, under my eyes, which has an SPF of 50+."

"For my eyes, I apply a neutral eye shadow, then the Lancôme Hypnôse Mascara, £27, which is the best mascara I have found. I always apply a flick of black eyeliner, too. I find it really satisfying when it goes well, and it injects a little artistry into my make-up routine. Sometimes I will go for a red lip – I find it an instant mood lifter and my favourite is the Benefit They're Real! Double the Lip Lipstick & Lip Liner in Revved Up Red, £17."

Total: £74.50

Rosie’s hair care routine

"I achieve beachy waves using the Babyliss Cermanic Curling Wand, £27.95. I try to have days when I don’t always use the wand though, to stop my hair getting too dry, but it's my go-to tool for quick, bouncy curls that last. If I’m going out and need my waves to stay in place, I'll spritz them with the Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Body Builder, £10. I love the smell of it!"

"For my professional hair appointments, I see Robert Kirby at his salon in Balham - I’m too afraid to go anywhere else! Robert highlights my hair with a unique colour system that is bleach-free, ensuring my blonde hair stays soft and well-conditioned. I have suffered no brassy breakages since being under his care!

"Robert is an ambassador for IdHair and I love their shampoos and conditioners, especially the IdHair Elements Blonde Xclusive Silver Shampoo, £21.57, which I use sparingly once a week, to keep my colour fresh."

Total: £59.52

Rosie’s body care favourites

"Baths are generally a hotel luxury for me, so I’m a shower girl. I’m obsessed with the Jo Loves Pomelo Bath and Shower Gel, £35, the scent is incredible and stays on your skin after showering. I have added replenishments to my Christmas wishlist!

"When I stayed at the Mandarin Oriental hotel in Lake Como last year, they had miniature bottles of Diptyque in the bathroom. I fell in love with the Diptyque ‘Fresh Lotion’ For The Body, £45, and bought a bottle for my birthday as a reminder of the trip. Putting this on after a shower is so evocative for me of the romance of the Italian lakes."

"I also make time for self-tanning because I love to have a bit of a sun-kissed glow all year round. I use the Amanda Harrington Body Set, £89, and three-step home tanning method. It’s really easy to do and you can ensure no streaks by using her Big Body Brush."

Total: £169

HELLO!’s Editor-In-Chief’s total monthly beauty spend: £553.67

Rosie uses a mixture of both luxury and high-end products, erring towards luxury for her skincare routine, and high-street for her makeup. While she enjoys experimenting with new products, she has a few firm favourites that she returns to time and time again.

