Cate Blanchett’s bold red lip is the dramatic hue every beauty lover needs for spring

Cate Blanchett’s style is always infused with glamour, even when she’s rocking a spin on the traditional black suit.

A big part of that is not only the things she wears but the glam that goes with it. The Mrs. America star often opts for fresh-faced looks with a bold lip or a killer cat eye or dramatic eyeliner, and her makeup palette always has a natural flair.

Cate's makeup artist revealed she used Armani Beauty 400 and 405 lipstick shades

Such was the case when the Oscar winner appeared at the virtual SAG Awards wearing her usual no-makeup makeup with a head-turning bold red lip we could not stop staring at. It’s the perfect hue for fashionistas and beauty lovers who want to make a dramatic statement this spring, and it works for any other time of the year too.

The actress’s makeup artist Morag Ross, who created the look, revealed on Instagram that she used two Armani Beauty shades for it - Armani Red #405 and Armani Red #400, as well as Armani Lip Pencil #5, and Armani’s Luminous Silk Foundation.

We have an affinity for Armani Beauty's Lip Maestro (it glides on so smooth - and feels luxe!), and we tracked down the two lip shades on Sephora.

Cate's bold red lip was a showstopper - and so was her Givenchy suit

Armani Beauty Lip Maestro Red 400, $38, Sephora

Armani Beauty Lip Maestro Red 405 Sultan-Red, $38, Sephora

Cate teamed the effortlessly chic look a black Givenchy structured blazer tucked over a white collared button-down top, paired with matching black trousers.

The blazer was cinched with a metallic silver belt that came complete with a lock. Cate’s stylist, Elizabeth Stewart, paired it with black heels.

Cate was nominated for a SAG Award for her starring role in Mrs. America

Cate is a global ambassador for Giorgio Armani and recently starred in a campaign for the brand’s new Si Eau De Parfum Intense. In it, she goes skydiving, and struts around a grocery store wearing a shimmery tulle red gown.

The actress was nominated for a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television or Movie or Limited Series for her role as conservative activist Phyllis Schlafy in Mrs. America.

The Queen’s Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy ended up taking the award home.

