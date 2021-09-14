We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Met Gala is an event we look forward to every year without fail. The fact that 2020's bash was cancelled due to the pandemic made us even more excited to see what our favourite celebrities came up with. This year's theme was 'In America: A Lexicon on Fashion', a patriotic celebration of American fashion. Interpretation is key, and guests showcased their take on the hypothesis in many different ways.

Even though it's all about the outfits, in recent years the makeup and hair has become even more outlandish, and for 2021, the A-list have gone all out. Here's our pick of the best, who's your favourite?

WATCH: Stars Channel The Weird And Wonderful For Americana-inspired Met Gala

Hailey Bieber

Hailey looked beautiful in a smouldering smokey look created by her go-to MUA Mary Phillips, who revealed on Instagram that she used Pat McGrath products on the star.

She used the brand's Skin Fetish highlighters for Hailey's gorgeous golden glow, and a combination of lipliner shade 'Contour' teamed with Matte Trance lipsticks 'Omi' and 'Flesh 3' for her pouty nude lip.

HAILEY WORE: Pat McGrath Skin Fetish Highlighter + Balm Duo in Golden, £45 / $53, Selfridges

HAILEY WORE: Pat McGrath PermaGel lip pencil in Contour, £25 / $29.50, Selfridges

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer's low slung ponytail topped with the most extra hat was created by hairstylist Lorenzo Martin and he used a variety of Wella Professionals products, including Wella Nutricurls Waves Shampoo. Her skin looked as glowing as ever - check out that highlight!

JLO USED: Wella Nutricurls Waves Shampoo, £19.15 / $23.20. Look Fantastic

Gigi Hadid

How gorgeous was Gigi Hadid's winged liner and blue eyeshadow look? Her makeup came courtesy of Erin Parsons, who mainly used bargain brand Maybelline on the model.

Gigi wore Maybelline's Instant Age Rewind Instant Perfector 4-in-1 foundation, which costs just $12.99, and the brand's cult Age Rewind concealer - which you can shop for just over £5 / $5 on Amazon.

GIGI WORE: Maybelline Instant Anti Age Eraser Eye Concealer, £5.40 / $5.89, Amazon

Leslie Grace

Leslie's pretty-in-pink makeup look went perfectly with her bubblegum ballgown. MUA Denika Bedrossian used bareMinerals products to give that rosy glow, adding the brand's Gen Nude Blonzer in 'Kiss of Rose' to the high points of the face.

Ciara

Ciara's power pony totally stole the show. The bronde colourway is bang on trend and and the cascading curls stop just past her hips.

Hailee Steinfeld

And the award for the best transformation goes to Hailee! Wow, she really suits being blonde, don't you think? The normally brunette star looked astonishing with her razor straight bob and light eyebrows.

Megan Fox

Transformers star Megan normally wears her raven tresses loose and long, so seeing her poker straight mane tied up in a bold ponytail with thickly cut baby bangs was all kinds of unique. Her bold makeup look was achieved using Buxom Cosmetics and Kiss lashes.

MEGAN USED: Kiss My Lash But Better, £6.99 / $4.99, False Eyelashes

Lupita Nyong'o

Lupita amped up her full denim look with an incredible afro. We are in absolute awe of her navy blue winged eyeshadow, it matches her dress impeccably.

Clare Danes

Keeping it classic, the Romeo & Juliet actress wore her blonde tresses in a super sleek bob. We are also loving the glowing skin and autumnal berry lips.

Billie Eilish

Billie gave Marilyn Monroe a run for her money, sporting Hollywood hair and a flawless face of Charlotte Tilbury makeup, including a rustic nude lipstick by CT, apty called Runway Royalty.

BILLIE WORE: The Super Nudes K.I.S.S.I.N.G in Runway Royalty, £25.00, Charlotte Tilbury

Alicia Keys

Can we please talk about Alicia's incredible mane? Slicked-back and sexy, her updo featured a plethora of dainty jewels. Now that's how you wear your hair up in style!

Gemma Chan

Gemma's makeup was applied by the legend that is Daniel Martin - Meghan Markle's go to makeup artist and bestie. Using L'oreal products, the pastel green eyeshadow really accentuates her eyes and those nails? Obsessed.

