Aldi's £5 alternative to Benefit's bestselling bronzer has shoppers hooked

Ladies, listen up! Aldi has just launched an amazing alternative to Benefit's bestselling Hoola Bronzer, and it is only £4.99.

Say goodbye to dodgy contour lines and hello to a radiant and glowing complexion with Aldi's Lacura Dream Big Bronzer.

The bronzer comes in a pretty pink box complete with a compact mirror and a slim makeup brush, perfect for fitting into the contours of your cheeks.

Lacura Dream Big Bronzer, £4.99, Aldi

It has a matte finish, just like Benefit's bronzer, and we are sure that it will become your new makeup staple.

If that's not enough, Aldi has also just launched a new highlighter, which looks super similar to Benefit's Cookie Golden Pearl Powder Highlighter.

The Lacura Show Up Highlighter is also priced at £4.99, and comes in a handy compact box with a mirror and brush, meaning it is perfect for reapplying on the go.

Lacura Show Up Highlighter, £4.99, Aldi

Aldi recommend adding the product to the tops of your cheekbones and underneath your brow arch, to highlight the high points of your face and create the most gorgeous glow.

Lacura's makeup products have proved popular with customers over the years, and are often compared to big brand names.

Their mascara and eyeliner are among many people's favourites, with one fan writing: "I've become a huge fan of Lacura beauty products and this mascara is worthy of 5* red carpet awards," while another added: "I’ve tried a number of liquid liners and this is the best yet."

If, like us, you are thinking of overhauling your makeup collection with Lacura's selection of stunning products, then you might need somewhere to store them.

Kirkton House Make-Up Storage Tower, £7.99, Aldi

We are obsessed with Aldi's Kirkton House Make-Up Storage Tower. Thanks to its 360-degree stylish design, this handy gadget will help keep everything organised and within easy reach.

It is available in a choice of clear or white to suit your dressing table needs, and is an absolute steal at only £7.99.

We will definitely be making an order, and can't wait to see what Aldi comes out with next!

