Aldi launches first ever beauty box – and it's a steal at £11.99

Here at HELLO!, we are obsessed with Aldi's beauty and skincare range, Lacura. It has everything you could ever think of, from cleansers to hair masks and even makeup.

The products are always being compared to big brand names such as Benefit and Clinique, giving amazing results at a fraction of the price.

So, when we heard that Aldi was launching a limited edition Lacura Loves Beauty Box, curated by its team of beauty experts, it's safe to say that we let out a little scream of excitement.

Lacura Loves Beauty Box, £11.99, Aldi

The box is every beauty lover's dream, priced at only £11.99, and includes five of the most popular products from the range, including two full-sized versions!

Inside you will find the CBD Facial Serum, H20 Sleep Mask, Healthy Glow Glycolic Tonic, Too Legit Mascara and the latest edition to Lacura's sought after perfume range, Dark Blossom Eau de Parfum.

In anticipation of high demand, Aldi has created a waiting list for those who want exclusive updates on the launch, so that they can be the first to get their hands on the box.

Dark Blossom Eau de Parfum is the latest addition to Aldi's perfume range

It is available to sign up to today, however, if you don't manage to do so, the box will be available in stores from the 26 of September so that you can get your beauty fix!

Speaking about the launch, Julie Ashfield, the Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK, said: "We're so excited to be launching our very first beauty box – the Lacura Loves box is full of amazing products from the wider Lacura range.

"We've not only chosen to include cult classics, such as our Too Legit Mascara and Healthy Glow Glycolic Tonic that Lacura fans adore, but also some of our favourite products from our most recent launches."

The mascara has lots of five-star reviews online, one customer even wrote: "I've become a huge fan of Lacura beauty products and this mascara is worthy of 5* red carpet awards." Sign us up!

