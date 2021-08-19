Kate Hudson’s glam transformation for exciting announcement has fans saying the same thing 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Kate Hudson may be back from vacation, but she’s not done making fans swoon with her gorgeous snaps.

The Music star made fans go wild yet again when she shared a glimpse of her makeup session ahead of tomorrow’s Truth Be Told premiere - and she looked absolutely stunning. In it, Kate’s makeup artist Debra Ferullo can be seen applying foundation to her face as she sits in a chair and pouts her lip, showing off the gorgeous red shade on them.

Kate is joining the cast of hit Apple TV show Truth Be Told

"How excited am I for season premiere of @truthbetold tomorrow with me and @octaviaspencer !!!!???? Well, as excited as I was singing a little Toto in hair and make up @debraferullomakeup rocking the make up for my character Micah! TUNE IN TOMORROW ON @appletv SWIPE for a song I will have stuck in your head now #bringbacktheflutesolo," Kate captioned the clip.

Fans couldn’t stop swooning over it - and everyoned seemed to wonder exactly what we were thinking too. with one writing: "Ohhh… gorgeous lipstick color." Another added: "I love the red lipstick."

Kate didn’t mention what lipstick brand she was wearing, but we found a similar hue that we love just as much - Pat McGrath LABS LiquiLUST Legendary Wear Matte Lipstick - at Sephora.

Kate looked incredible in her virtual fireside chat with Truth Be Told star Octavia Spencer

The actress also thrilled fans when she appeared in a virtual fireside chat with her Truth Be Told costar Octavia Spencer in a curve-hugging little black dress that went down to her knees.

In a live video shared by Reese Witherspoon's media company Hello Sunshine, Kate and Octavia sat down to talk about the return of the show.

"On and offscreen BFFs @OctaviaSpencer & @KateHudson dish on what's to come in Season 2 of #TruthBeTold: 'We really went there this season.' Streaming this Friday 8/20 on @appletvplus," the caption for the video read.

Kate wowed at home in an off-the-shoulder lemon-print dress

In a setting that looked formal and regal, the two actresses talked about how much they'd enjoyed working with each other and what season two of the show would bring.

Fans in the comments section were ecstatic to see the two powerhouse actresses coming together on-screen, with one writing, "For this Queen I will renew my Apple TV subscription and binge what I missed," with another adding, "So excited to watch this dynamic duo this season!"

While Octavia will be carrying on her role from the first season, Kate is a new addition to the cast, where she will play Octavia's childhood friend.

The show premieres on Apple TV tomorrow.

