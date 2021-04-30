Beauty Receipts: What Camilla Thurlow's monthly beauty routine looks like

Welcome to Beauty Receipts, where each fortnight, we ask interesting women to give us a glimpse into their beauty routines, from what they splurge and save on, to their top makeup and skincare tips. Intrigued? Read on for the products that make the cut for Love Island star, author and activist Camilla Thurlow.

Camilla's skincare routine

"I’m trying out Beauty Pie at the moment, it’s only my first month using it so I can’t really do a proper review but so far so good. The products I’m trying smell really lovely and leave my skin feeling and looking hydrated and happy. I sometimes react to products but I haven’t had any problems so far. I do keep things pretty simple at the moment, I cleanse and then use a serum and a moisturiser. Then I’m ready either to put on a bit of suncream and makeup if it’s the morning, or go to bed if it’s evening."

Camilla's best skincare tip: "Wear suncream! My mum has been telling me for years and I wish I’d listened sooner."

Total: Beauty Pie products can range from £15-£60

Camilla's makeup routine

"I try to keep my makeup quite natural, or at least looking natural even if I’ve used a lot! I don’t think I’m really a makeup expert at all but I’m always drawn to products that use the words ‘natural’ or ‘glow’. I love M.A.C Face and Body Foundation, £21.60, in summer - it’s perfect for a natural skin look. I get freckles in summer and it’s nice to use something that lets those shine through. I use M.A.C Teddy Brown Eyeliner, £12, as it’s easy to blend to get a nice soft look. On my cheeks, I currently love Bobbi Brown Shimmer Brick in Pink Quartz, £28.80. Clinique Beige Pop, £14, is my perfect nude lipstick, but on a daily basis I’m more likely to use a bit of Charlotte Tilbury Pillowtalk Lipliner, £17, with Too Faced Hangover Pillow Balm, £18, to keep my lips moisturised as they get really dry."

Camilla's favourite part of her makeup routine: "I think it is foundation and I’m always on the search for the perfect one. I usually change it up depending on the season (I love a bit more coverage in winter) but I always end up coming back to M.A.C Face and Body. I’m also always really relieved when I’ve finished my brows as I often mess them up, especially as I haven’t had them tinted or shaped recently, if that goes smoothly it makes a big difference!"

Total: £111.4

Camilla's hair care routine

"I use the Herbal Essences Repair Shampoo with Argan Oil from the Refillable Bottle, £3.60, followed by the Herbal Essences Essences of Life Argan Oil Repair & Renew Intensive Mask, £4.99, as a conditioner (or as a mask if I have an extra three minutes). I love that it can be used as either, so it’s easy to work it into my routine no matter how much time I have.

"Since I have fine, thin hair, I’m always looking for ways to keep it nourished and the Herbal Essences Essences of Life products tick all the boxes for me. I keep the Hair Oil Mist with Argan Oil & Aloe, £3, by my skincare in the bathroom and it’s so easy to just give my hair a spritz whenever I’m doing my face moisturiser. It makes my hair so soft and shiny and smells amazing!

"I use the GHD Curve Classic Curl Tong, £103.20, now my hair is shorter, and I used to use the Curve Soft Curl Tong, £103.20, when it was longer. I found they both make it so easy to achieve bouncy curls that mimic a salon blowdry. I try and curl in alternate directions so that my hair doesn’t look too ‘done’."

Total: £217.99

Camilla's bodycare favourites

"I’m in the market for a new body moisturiser as I haven’t found one that I love. But a body product that I’ve used loads is Bio Oil, £9.99. It really does work and I find it a lovely product to apply as it isn’t too greasy.

"I don’t really do any body treatments at the moment, I feel like I just haven’t had the time since having Nell but maybe that’s something I’ll start doing again. I used to like using a salt scrub, Sanctuary does a lovely one which has oil in too and leaves your skin feeling so soft. I really love Rituals products as a little treat as well, The Ritual of Sakura Shower Foam with cherry blossom, £8.50, is stunning.

"I prefer to shower at the moment. I did really enjoy a bath last year, now I just find it too hard to relax, especially if I know I haven’t got much time, but a lovely shower makes me feel amazing. Jamie says I have the water really hot but it doesn’t feel like it to me! One of my favourite shower products is the Herbal Essences Argan Oil Intensive Hair Concentrate, £2.24. It only takes three minutes and keeps my hair super nourished - everything just looks better when you’re having a good hair day!"

Camilla's favourite beauty brand: "It has to be Herbal Essences, I love that their botanicals are certified by plant experts at the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew."

Total: £20.73

Camilla Thurlow's total monthly beauty spend: £410.12

Camilla loves using a mixture of both high-end and high-street products, as for her it is all about the texture and smell. She reads lots of reviews before trying things and is always on the lookout for recommendations, so often it's less to do with whether something is luxury or not, and more to do with whether she has heard good things about it working!

Herbal Essences shampoo refill pouch, £3.60, Boots

Camilla is a Herbal Essences ambassador and swears by the new Herbal Essences Essence of Life collection, which is completely vegan and the perfect antidote to dry, lifeless hair.

