Beauty Receipts: What Strictly Come Dancing star Dianne Buswell's monthly beauty routine looks like

Welcome to Beauty Receipts, where each fortnight, we ask interesting women to give us a glimpse into their beauty routines, from what they save and splurge on, to their top makeup and skincare tips. Intrigued? Read on for the products that make the cut for Strictly Come Dancing star and Müller brand ambassador Dianne Buswell…

Dianne’s skincare routine

‘I use a range called Obagi. The Professional-C Serum 10%, £79.42, is so lovely. The C-Cleansing Gel FX, £37.20, is gorgeous and the 30 Hydrafactor SPF30, £64.36, is my absolute go to [when I’m in] in Australia. [In the evening] I use a retinol cream, Obagi Retinol 1.0, £63.32, that I on at night before bed and then a little eye cream, Elastiderm Eye Serum, £107.14. I always had quite troubled skin growing up, and I have noticed definite results with [Obagi].’

‘I don't always necessarily think you have to be doing loads to your skin for it to actually look good. I think sometimes it's what we eat and how much water we drink.’

Total: £351.44

Dianne’s hair care routine

‘For Strictly Come Dancing, my hair gets curled a lot and has a lot of heat on it – and obviously, it’s bright red! I have Great Lengths keratin bond extensions done by Vicky at Larry King, and that really protects my hair because it almost gives it a coating to protect it.’

‘I colour my hair myself, as I'm a hairdresser by trade. A long time ago when I was living in Australia, I was a hairdresser for seven years, so colouring and cutting were my favourite things to do.’

MORE: Beauty Receipts: What Bridgerton actress Ruby Barker's monthly beauty routine looks like

Dianne’s makeup routine

‘I tend to just go for a bit of foundation if I'm going out. Gucci De Beauté Fini Natural Foundation, £46, is my foundation base. I'm not the best with contouring at all, so just do a little bit of blush and bronzer. My go-to is a tiny little winged eyeliner. Then mascara, obviously! I always either go from a red lip or a nude lip, too.’

Total: £46

Dianne’s bathing routine

‘I love the thought of a bath, but I always get too hot – I’m like, “Joe the bath’s done for you!” Then he jumps in, so I don't waste the water.'

‘I'm very into cold showers – having one is the best feeling. I’ve also been really into dry brushing lately, it circulates all the blood in your body and makes you feel really, really good.”

Dianne Buswell’s total monthly beauty spend: £397.44

Dianne Buswell is the Müller Corner Creations G'Dairy Brand Ambassador. Take a trip down under with NEW Müller Corner Creations G'Dairy, Australian-inspired yogurt with first-ever 3-in-1 fruit compote of mango, passionfruit and coconut.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.