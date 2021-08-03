Beauty receipts: What Caggie Dunlop’s monthly beauty routine looks like

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Welcome to Beauty Receipts, where each fortnight, we ask interesting women to give us a glimpse into their beauty routines, from what they splurge and save on, to their top makeup and skincare tips. Intrigued? Read on for the products that make the cut for former Made In Chelsea star and host of podcast ‘Saturn Returns with Caggie’, Caggie Dunlop…

Caggie Dunlop’s skincare routine

“My skincare routine really varies; I did a recent clean out of a lot of products because my skin was getting irritated by something. I’ve since been using the Oskia Renaissance Cleansing Gel, £36, which I love, and the Irene Forte Hibiscus Serum, £129. My top tip is to stay hydrated and wear sun cream! But I am also becoming a fan of Gua Sha therapy.”

Total: £165

Caggie Dunlop's makeup routine

“I like a natural, dewy bronzed look. To achieve this, I mix Oskia Nutri-Bronze Adaptive Sheer Tinted Serum, £60, with my Shiseido Synchro Skin Glow Luminizing Fluid Foundation, £40, and By Terry Cellularose CC Serum, £61. I love prepping my face and then mixing the foundation with tinted serum and whatever else to create the right colour.

“Then I use a Bobbi Brown Natural Brow Shaper, £20, and Lipstick Queen in ‘Pawn’, £8.70. Then Shiseido ImperialLash MascaraInk, £27, but only on my top lashes!”

Total: £216.70

Caggie Dunlop’s hair care routine

“Over the last year with fewer events, I started washing my hair less frequently. It was a marketing campaign by shampoo brands that made people believe they needed to wash their hair more often.

“I use Kerastaste Shampoo, £21.20, and Moroccanoil, £13.45, and I have been trying to let my hair dry naturally before using OUAI Texturizing Hair Spray, £10. Once in a while, I'll use a leave-in coconut oil overnight for moisture.

Total: £44.65

Caggie Dunlop’s body care favourites

“I’m a big fan of bath rituals, I usually have some crystals, incense and my latest obsession is aromatherapy oils. I have an Aromatherapy Associates Polishing Body Brush, £25, that I use.

Total: £25

Caggie Dunlop’s total monthly beauty spend: £451.35

Caggie Dunlop is the host of podcast 'Saturn Returns with Caggie' available to download now.

