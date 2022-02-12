Beauty Receipts: What Bridgerton actress Ruby Barker’s monthly beauty routine looks like

Welcome to Beauty Receipts, where each fortnight, we ask interesting women to give us a glimpse into their beauty routines, from what they splurge and save on, to their top makeup and skincare tips. Intrigued? Read on for the products that make the cut for Bridgerton star, Ruby Barker, as we await the highly-anticipated Bridgerton season two….

READ MORE: Beauty Receipts: What nutritionist Madeleine Shaw’s monthly beauty routine looks like

Ruby Barker’s skincare routine

“I cleanse and tone every single day, and then try to exfoliate at least once a week – sometimes more, it depends how much makeup I've been wearing. I try not to wear makeup when I'm not working, just let my skin breathe. I'm currently using CeraVe Facial Moisturiser with SPF, £15 and the CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser, £15 - they're amazing!"

Total: £30

Ruby Barker's makeup routine

“I tend to go for a natural look, I like to just accentuate the features I have – I do my makeup in 15 minutes. I would highly recommend the MAC Lipglass collection, £16.50, if you love a glossy lip. I also love the Armani Foundation, £44, it’s a bit pricey but it looks amazing - I discovered it whilst on the set of Bridgerton!"

Total: £60.50

READ MORE: Beauty Receipts: What AJ Odudu’s £470 monthly beauty routine looks like

Ruby Barker's haircare routine

“I wash my hair once a week using sulphate-free, paraben-free shampoo as it doesn’t have anything in it that’s going to weigh down my hair! I love using the Camille Rose Sweet Ginger Cleansing Rinse, £12, and I really like Mixed Chicks Sulfate Free Shampoo, £13.95. I’ll then follow with a conditioner.”

Total: £25.95

Ruby Barker's self-care routine

“I love both showers and baths. When I have a bath, I love bubbles - Molton Brown Ylang-Ylang, £22 is gorgeous, it feels like you’re in a spa! I also love the Molton Brown Body Scrub, £35, and I’m a massive fan of the Cowshed bath products, £20.”

Total: £77

Ruby Barker's total monthly beauty spend: £191.45

Ruby Barker is the new Müllerlight ambassador. Müllerlight Greek Style Lemon is fat free, no added sugar, and high in protein meaning you truly can have it all.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.