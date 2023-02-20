Holly Willoughby swears by this tinted moisturiser for glowing skin - and it’s less than £20

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Holly Willougby always has the most enviable glowing skin, so when we found out she uses an affordable product to achieve her radiant, spring-ready look, we had to take note.

The TV star’s makeup artist Patsy O’Neill recently shared her wisdom over on Wylde Moon, making a case for switching your full coverage base for a tinted moisturiser with SPF as we move into the new season.

"It’s a great option for brightening up your base and keeping you protected from the sun at this time of year," she wrote. "Most tinted moisturisers are easy to apply and they tend to have lots of hydrating ingredients that keep your skin hydrated and plump throughout the day – meaning no dry or flaky makeup patches."

Her most highly recommended? The Morphe Glowstunner Hydrating Tinted Moisturizer which she credits for that flawless lit-from-within glow Holly is known for. And the best bit? You can order it for just £18 on ASOS.

Morphe Glowstunner Hydrating Tinted Moisturizer, £18, ASOS

"I found this product gives a good mid-range coverage – not too matte and not too dewy – so it’s suitable for most people," says Patsy. "The Lactic Acid ingredient helps brighten the skin whilst Hyaluronic Acid keeps it hydrated. The pump packaging makes for fuss-free, on the go application."

Customers seem to agree, with the majority awarding the tinted moisturiser five stars. Offering SPF 30, they confirm it’s also 'lightweight', 'buildable', 'natural-looking', and gives that much-coveted springtime glow.

