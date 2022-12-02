Holly Willoughby's £7 eyeshadow palette is "fantastic" according to her longtime makeup artist 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Looking as good as Holly Willoughby needn't break the bank. The This Morning star has shared a Wylde Moon article written by her longtime makeup artist, Patsy O'Neill, about the thrifty makeup buys she swears by.

Perfectly timed, it's quite frankly just too expensive to live right now, let alone spend hundred of pounds on makeup.

Sharing a list of products, the mua declared the Barry N Nude Neutral Eyeshadow Palette in Subtle a real classic in her kit.

She wrote: "Barry M is a brand that has been around for years, and well known for being cruelty-free, which is just one of the many reasons I love them."

Barry N Nude Neutral Eyeshadow Palette in Subtle, £7.19

She added: "This palette is a true classic in my kit, and would suit most skin tones as it has a gorgeous variety of shades. (NB all the other colour palettes are worth checking out too!) Their pigments are fantastic, especially for the price.

"I’ve used this so many times on Holly – in fact it’s what she’s wearing in the image above! The packaging is recyclable and lightweight which is a dream for carrying around with you! No more weighty palettes please!"

She also revealed the mascara that is worth a lot more than its £10.99 price tag. "The Curl Bounce Mascara by Maybelline is a new favourite of mine."

ON OFFER: Maybelline Colossal Curl Bounce Mascara, £10.99

She added: "This mascara has a wonderful applicator that helps enhance your lashes by curling and lifting them upwards – two things that are rarely found in a single mascara."

Discover more of Patsy's cheap and cheerful buys on Wylde Moon.

