Holly Willoughby swears by this game-changing Biotin mascara for thicker and longer lashes

Holly Willoughby is a natural beauty, that’s for sure, but the TV presenter also has access to some of the best makeup in the industry. Thanks to the launch of Wylde Moon, her trusted makeup artist and beauty consultant Patsy O’Neill has shared some of Holly's favourite summer products and one of them is the secret to her gorgeously long lashes.

The mum-of-three swears by Perricone MD, No Makeup Mascara with Biotin which is a two-in-one mascara and lash treatment - genius.

“It works to lift, lengthen and thicken your eyelashes,” says Patsy. “It’s nourishing, strengthening formula harnesses the powerful effects of Neuropeptides and Biotin which help to restore and regenerate, creating stronger, fuller lashes.”

Biotin is a vitamin found in lots of shampoos, conditioners and hair masks as it’s used to stimulate healthy, strong growth. Makes sense!

Reviews say the Perricone MD mascara is amazing for lifting even the shortest, straightest lashes. It has a non-clumpy finish that holds well in humidity, so it’s ideal for creating that no-makeup makeup look that’s perfect for heatwaves and holidays.

Priced at £25.90 it’s a little bit of an investment, but as it’s 2-in-1 it will streamline your makeup bag. Plus, how many times have you forgotten to apply your eyelash serum before bed? This is the easiest way to remember and we’re here for it.