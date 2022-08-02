Holly Willoughby's wedding makeup revealed - including £6.90 foundation

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby's Wylde Moon website is packed with the most amazing fashion and beauty tips each month, written by the This Morning star's glam team and we just love catching up with the latest edition.

This month, Holly's trusted makeup artist, Patsy O'Neill, gave fans an insight into some of Holly's favourite beauty buys, including what she uses on her face if she has a wedding to go to.

The talented professional, who is responsible for all Holly's makeup looks, said: "Wedding season is upon us and what you need is a magical makeup bag that will help you look and feel your best all day long! Whether you are the Bride, Maid of Honour or one of the wedding party, having the right makeup tools is really important."

She added: "An important staple on a big eventful day is a foundation that lasts all day and gives us coverage as well as feeding our skin all day long."

Holly's wedding makeup kit

Patsy recommended two foundations from The Ordinary - The Ordinary, Coverage Foundation, £6.90 and Serum Foundation £6.50.

The Ordinary Serum Foundation, £6.50, Beauty Bay

"The Ordinary are a brand that mix science and forward-thinking technology with practical products that have affordability at the prime focus.

The Ordinary Coverage Foundation with SPF 15, £6.90, Look Fantastic

"These two foundations are a winner and you can choose between full coverage that will still leave you with a glow but not budge. I really suggest you study the colour spectrum as they vary the tones and shades, which is excellent but can be overwhelming to a foundation virgin. The serum, lighter blend foundation is so easy to apply and is a staple in so many peoples’ make up bags – just perfect if you want minimal coverage with an even tone."

Perfect skin like Holly's for under £7? We're sold!

