Beauty Receipts: What skincare founder Lune Martens’ monthly beauty routine looks like

Welcome to Beauty Receipts, where we ask interesting women to give us a glimpse into their beauty routines, from what they save and splurge on, to their top makeup and skincare tips. Intrigued? Read on for the products that make the cut for Monday Muse skincare founder Lune Martens…

Lune Martens' skincare routine

“My morning routine usually involves cleansing and hydrating. I’m currently loving the Byoma Balancing Face Mist, £11.99 and using The Juice, £25 from my own skincare line Monday Muse, it’s a 3-in-1 serum that doesn’t just hydrate, but also strengthens and gently clarifies the skin, which is great for my sensitive, acne-prone skin followed by the Youth to the People Adaptogen Cream, £15. To finish it off I use an SPF, my favourite is La Roche Posay Anthelios SPF 50, £19.

“At night, if I am wearing makeup, I often like to double cleanse with either Bioderma Micellar Water, £5.30 or the Cleansing Concentrate from Deviant Skincare, £46, followed by Monday Muse Soft Milky Gel Cleanser, £28. It’s important to find balance in your routine, give the products some time to work and also stick with them; without consistency your products won’t be effective.”

Total: £150.29

As founder of skincare brand Monday Muse, Lune knows which products are worth a purchase

Lune’s hair care routine

“I never used to take care of my hair. It’s naturally quite fine and wouldn’t grow past my shoulder for years. During the pandemic I stopped dyeing it and started looking into scalp care.

"Healthy hair starts with a healthy scalp, so I love to use scalp treatments. As a result, not only is my hair now shinier and healthier but it is also longer than ever.

“My favourite products of all time are the Rahua Hydration Shampoo, £32 and Conditioner, £34. I tend to wash my hair every 3-4 days and try to be very delicate as it's most fragile when it's wet. I try not to brush it until it's almost dry.

“I also try to limit heat on my hair, most days I let it air dry. But if I style it, I like to use the Mermade Hair Blow Dry Brush, £69.”

Total: £135

Lune’s makeup routine

“I’ve dealt with a lot of cystic acne throughout my life, so I always tried to keep my makeup minimal to avoid more congestion. I prefer to use makeup to accentuate what I already have instead of trying to cover up the skin too much.

“I love Rose Inc products, including the Tinted Serum, £39 and Tinted Brow Gel, £19.50. On the days that I want to do the bare minimum, I use the Dr. Jart+ Cicapair Tiger Grass Colour Correcting Treatment, £16.50 which helps neutralise any redness and add a few drops of the By Terry Liquid Bronzer, £19 to look put together with very little effort.

“If I go out for a special occasion I like to focus on my eyes. I love anything shimmery like the Bobbi Brown Moonstone Eyeshadow, £28.”

Total: £122

Lune’s body care routine

“I’m a bath girl during the winter but prefer showers during the summer. Any body or bath products from Mirror Water are amazing and I also really like the Shower Oil, £19.50 from L’Occitane. On occasion I’ll go for a lymphatic drainage treatment, too.”

Total: £19.50

Lune Martens’ total monthly beauty spend: £426.79

