Beauty Receipts: What Made In Chelsea star Sophie Hermann’s monthly beauty routine looks like

Sophie Hermann’s skincare routine

“Every day I by using the Foreo Luna 3, £169, with the Dr. Barbara Sturm Cleanser, £50, to remove makeup and cleanse my skin. Afterwards, I use a concoction of products including some of my favourites: the Dr. Barbara Sturm Hyaluronic Serum, £85, and the holy grail of Japanese skincare, brand Hada Labo Tokyo, which has been an absolute game changer in my routine. The Hada Labo Tokyo Skin Plumping Gel, £13.31, gives a flawless, glass-like complexion, enough hydration to climb a glacier and is super good value!"

Foreo Luna3, £169, Boots

“The best thing I've ever done for my skin was a stem cell treatment with Dr. Tunç Tiryaki from the Cadogan Clinic last December. This treatment basically stops time as the stem cells and nano fat injected into your skin keep you looking youthful. I’m 35 and my skin is now in better condition than it’s ever been before.”

Total: £317.31

Sophie Hermann’s hair care routine

“I try to wash my hair as little as possible. Years of dyeing, bleaching, and curling have left some damage. When I do, I use the Revitalash Thickening Shampoo, £35, and Conditioner, £37, and the L’Oréal Wonder Water, £4.99, in-between, which makes my hair super shiny, soft, and less frizzy. It was recommended to me by my friend and Made In Chelsea co-star, Victoria Baker-Harber, who is known for having the best hair in London!"

Revitalash Thickening Shampoo, £35, Cult Beauty

“Lately I’ve been suffering from a dry and itchy scalp, so I’ve seen amazing trichologist Hannah Gaboardi at the Nobu Hotel Portman Square for some PRP treatment. It’s like a vampire facial – but for your scalp - and the results have been immense.

“When I want to glam up, I love using good old-fashioned rollers by BaByliss, £50. On my greasy hair days (and there are a lot!) I clip in my signature extension braid by the incredible Tatiana Karelina or go for a sleek model gen Z bun with a middle parting."

Total: £126.99

Sophie reveals her beauty favourites and the brands she can't live without. Photographer: Luca Peterson

Sophie Hermann's makeup routine

“My signature makeup look is foxy eyes with a 90s brownish lip. I like to keep it light on the foundation side and barely use any at all if I’m not filming or have an event to attend. But if I am, I use a generous amount of the Erborian Glow Cream, £18, mixed with a drop of Dior Backstage Face & Body Foundation, £27.

“Currently, I love the Charlotte Tilbury Creme Contour, £29, and the Flawless Finish Powder, £36. For my fox eye look, I use Dior Backstage Eye Palette, £39, in shade Amber Neutral 003. My top tip is to dip a pointy brush into some MAC Prep + Prime Fix+, £23.40, and use your eyeshadows as a liner.

“When it comes to mascaras - the cheaper the better! I use Maybelline Falsies Very Black Mascara, £8.99, as it dries super quickly, and you can easily remove it with a dry cotton bud when you make a mistake without destroying your whole eye shadow creation.

“For my brows, I get them tinted and laminated at Brow Bar in Ecclestone Yards, and I’ve had my lips tattooed all over with a rose-coloured blush by permanent makeup artist Jasmine Debelious. So, in the evening I just contour my lips with some MAC Lip Pencil in Spice, £18, and the Maybelline Superstay Matt Ink Crayon Lipstick, £9.99, in shade Enjoy The View. You can eat a burger and make out afterwards and this stays on!”

Total: £209.38

Sophie Hermann’s body care routine

“I am a modern-day Marie-Antoinette and love to have a daily bath. I used to suffer from eczema and have dry skin, so I use the Cetraben Emoillent Bath Oil, £10.99, which is incredibly nourishing. I also love using my CurrentBody LED Light Therapy Face Mask, £279, it’s super anti-inflammatory and helps prevent cold sores.

“To remove dead skin cells, I use the Foreo LUNA4BODY BODY-T Sonic Massaging Body Brush, £129, for soft exfoliation and a self-concocted scrub recommended by Australian supermodel Shanina Shaik: two teaspoons of ground coffee, two teaspoons of brown sugar and two-three teaspoons of coconut oil. Apply this to dry skin in the shower and rinse it off - it’s messy but your skin will never be silkier.”

Total: £418.99

Sophie Hermann’s monthly beauty spend: £1072.67

