Beauty Receipts: What Lisa Eldridge's monthly beauty routine looks like

Welcome to Beauty Receipts, where we ask interesting women to give us a glimpse into their beauty routines, from what they save and splurge on, to their top makeup and skincare tips.

Lisa Eldridge is one of the world's most celebrated makeup artists, counting Keira Knightley, Dua Lipa, Kate Winslet and Alexa Chung as clients, as well as creating the beauty looks for numerous magazine covers and ad campaigns. She is also Global Creative Director of Lancome and creates content on her highly successful YouTube channel, with 2 million subscribers and counting.

We spoke to Lisa to discover the makeup and skincare heroes that have made it into her own kit, the secrets behind her eponymous beauty line and her Pro tips to a flawless base...

Lisa's skincare routine

"I always cleanse my face first thing in the morning. A lot of people weigh in that you don’t need a full-on cleansing routine in the morning, but it’s just part of my waking up ritual. I really enjoy using the OLIXA Kakadu Plum Gummy Facial Cleanser, £24 as it’s a great texture for aiding a facial massage, which I try to incorporate into my daily routine.

"For the next step in my skincare I’ve been loving using the VENN All-In-One Age Reversing Concentrate, £180. It gives my skin a beautiful glow and works really well under foundation. I keep it in my kit now for all my clients, too. It’s a serum, primer and moisturiser in one so it’s a quick and easy way of prepping the skin for makeup.

"When it comes to removing makeup, balm and oil cleansers are brilliant for the first phase of a double cleanse and remove any stubborn, waterproof or resilient formulas. At my studio we’re always testing and trying out products, so there’s a lot of heavy applying and quick removal going on. I have a DHC Deep Cleansing Oil, from £5 on every sink! It’s a cult classic for a reason.

"My evening skincare routine is one of my favourite self-care moments. I really turn it into a spa experience and get creative with layering my serums and treatments. I switch up what I’m using intuitively, depending on how my skin is feeling on the day. At the moment my skin is feeling a little dry from the cold weather and indoor heating, so I’m treating myself to some really nourishing moisturisers like the Youth To The People Adaptogen Deep Moisture Cream, £15. It’s a beautiful formula that really boosts hydration."

Total: £224

As well as creating iconic editorial, catwalk and red carpet looks, Lisa has founded her own beauty and jewellery brand

Lisa's makeup routine

"I call my Seamless Skin Foundation, £44 my constant complexion companion! It really is the perfect foundation as you can build up the formula for customisable coverage. For good skin days, I’ll take a small, flat brush and just target apply wherever I have a little redness, which is usually around my nose and mouth. This will even my skin tone out and give a more overall unified effect. Buffing in thin layers is the secret for a long-lasting look and will ensure the most natural long-lasting, seamless look.

"My favourite mascara is Lancôme Lash Idole, £25. It lengthens, separates, and gives a beautiful fanned out effect and the waterproof version is incredible.

"My Luxuriously Lucent Lipstick in Kitten Mischief, £27 is such an all-rounder; it's become a fan favourite and everyday essential. It’s a buttery, caramel pink shade that is so flattering and honestly suits everyone. It gives your lips such an easy going, kissable look. I also love indulging in some fun, colour mixology and mixing my True Velvet lipsticks, £27 with my Elevated Glow Highlighter, £27 to make a bespoke illuminating blush. Sweep across the apples of your cheeks for an easy, enlivening glow!

"The ‘Cold Girl’ trend has been the makeup of the season and it’s a sort of wintry take on that sunburnt, outdoorsy flush across the cheeks and nose. You can emulate this by sweeping your favourite blusher across your cheeks and bringing it across the centre of your nose, for a ‘just got back from a blustery winter walk’ look.

"There’s so much freedom in makeup now and you don’t have to strive for perfection. Find joy in the process. Play with colour and texture and forget about the rules."

Cinnabar Eyeshadow Palette, £49, Lisa Eldridge

"My eyeshadow palettes were years in the making and I was inspired by treasures in my vintage collection. The palette itself is the most beautiful, refillable slim and elegant compact and almost feels like one of those gorgeous 1930s makeup or cigarette cases. I wanted them to be a closely edited wardrobe of shades, inspired by the self-created palettes I've always carried in my kit with the shades I absolutely rely on. Seeing them on the faces of my clients and community, out there in the wild, gives me such a rush!"

Total: £199

Lisa's haircare routine

"At night I make sure to apply a treatment through the lengths and ends of my hair, working in sections and really pressing it into my hair, which is something I picked up from some of the hair experts I’ve worked with. I’ve been using Living Proof for years (products such as Restore Shampoo, £25) and it’s my absolute go to. Recently, my friend Sam McKnight has given me some pieces from his amazing range (including Cool Girl Barely There Texture Mist, from £12) that I’ve been loving.

"I visit Margaux Hair Salon in North London for cuts and colour; they use all-natural products and give the most wonderful ‘undone’ blow dries."

Total: £37

Lisa's fragrance routine

"I love Serge Lutens perfumes, I have so many of them it’s turning into somewhat of a library! (Try La Fille de Berlin Eau de Parfum, £110). I also love Le Labo".

Total: £110

Lisa Eldridge's total monthly beauty spend: £570

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.