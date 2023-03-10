Beauty Receipts: What Alice Henshaw's beauty routine looks like

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Welcome to Beauty Receipts, where we ask interesting women to give us a glimpse into their beauty routines, from what they save and splurge on, to their top makeup and skincare tips.

Alice Henshaw is a leading name in the cosmetic industry and the founder of Harley Street Injectables, an award-winning cosmetic clinic based in London. From dermal fillers to anti-wrinkle injections, the clinic’s cosmetic procedures can rejuvenate your skin.

We asked Alice about the products she relies on to keep her skin looking fresh and youthful, including items from her own line of skincare, Skincycles as well as her other makeup and haircare favourites.

Alice’s skincare routine

“Starting with the Skincycles Refine Cleanser, £50, I dampen my hands and gently massage it upwards across the face. This cleanser works so well to revive my skin and control oil levels, it contains natural fruit enzymes to buff away any dirt, pollution and dead skin cells.”

“After cleansing, I go in with a biodegradable Skincycles Renewal Toning Pad, £45 to refine my skin texture and even out any pores or blemishes. I apply my Skincycles Copper C Serum, £110; it contains long and short chain hyaluronic acids that act as a humectant, drawing in water to the deeper layers of the skin for intense hydration. I use the Skincycles Dna Defence Sun Shield, £35 which is non-comedogenic and has a matte finish, so won’t cause my makeup to move around.”

“Two-to-three times a week I treat my skin to a Hydrating Silk Mask, £20 to lift, plump and hydrate my skin. The best ingredient I’ve found for treating acne and ageing skin is Tretinoin, which is a retinoid treatment derived from Vitamin A that keeps my skin clear.”

Total: £260

Alice specialises in tailored injectable treatments

Alice’s makeup routine

“I like to go for a soft, natural look for everyday and use neutral tones to compliment the cool undertones in my complexion. Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer, £25 is great for a long-lasting look that doesn’t budge and it doesn’t contain alcohol or parabens, so won’t affect my skin’s moisture barrier. To add a soft glow I use Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Beautifying Face Palette, £60 on my cheeks.”

“My absolute favourite part of my makeup routine is applying my Charlotte Tilbury Hyaluronic Happikiss in Pillow Talk, £27 - it’s a hyaluronic acid-infused lipstick balm that helps to keep my lips hydrated and soft all day long. The iconic nude-pink Pillow Talk shade is so flattering on the lips and is the perfect neutral tone for everyday.”

“Perfume is definitely my most expensive beauty product. I have an acute sense of smell so really value the importance of scent in my day-to-day life, to create a mood and vibe. Chloé Signature Eau de Parfum, from £58 is the scent I chose for my wedding and always reminds me of that special day.”

Total: £170

Alice’s hair routine

“My hair is at its best when I wash it every day, it helps to add volume as well as feeling fresh. Clean hair also means less chance of bacteria or pollution touching my skin.”

“I use Kevin Murphy Angel Wash, from £8 which is gentle enough to be used every day. It cleanses without stripping the hair, so it works well for dry or colour-treated hair. Once a week I use an Olaplex treatment, £28 to repair the broken bonds in my hair from colour treatments and heat damage. I love that their products are science-backed and genuinely work to strengthen your hair and restore elasticity.”

“I use a Dyson Supersonic hair dryer, £329 to smooth flyaways and add volume, and the Dyson Airwrap, £479.99 to style my hair. I like to go for a classic, blowout-style wave to create movement and fullness.”

“Every 6 weeks I see Graeme Donnelly at Beautyspot Knightsbridge for hair extensions upkeep and to refresh my colour.”

Total: £844.99

Alice Henshaw’s total monthly beauty spend: £1,274.99

Alice’s new skincare range, Skincycles, allows you to achieve medical-grade quality and results from the comfort of your own home.

