Beauty Receipts: What Nikki Wolff's monthly beauty routine looks like

Nikki Wolff aka @nikki_makeup is the leading British makeup artist who counts Hailey Bieber, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Khloe Kardashian and Bella Hadid among her clients. With an Instagram following of 2 million she has recently launched an online masterclass series sharing the expert tips and secrets behind her most requested looks.

We spoke to Nikki to discover the products she really rates, how best to enhance your eye shape and the item from friend Rosie's range that has made it into her kit...

Nikki's skincare routine

'I tailor my skincare depending on my skin’s needs. I’m a fan of makeup melting balms for those heavier makeup days; one of my favourites is Clinique’s Take The Day Off, £29. I always make sure I wash my face thoroughly, I love the feeling of it being super clean so I’ll often carry out a double cleansing routine. At the moment I’m reaching for iS Clinical Cleanising Complex, £36 for my second step of cleansing.'

'As the weather's getting colder my morning routine currently consists of a vitamin C serum, nourishing moisturiser then Bondi Sands’ SPF 50+ Fragrance Free Face Lotion, £7.99. It’s super hydrating, leaves the skin with a healthy glow and doubles as a base for makeup as it leaves no flash-back or residue.'

'In the evenings I reach for a serum containing retinol to rebalance my complexion, and add a rich eye cream and moisturiser to promote skin renewal overnight. At the moment I’m loving Wildsmith Skin Pre Serum Drops, £48, Cle De Peau Brightening Serum Supreme, £275, Kate Somerville Retinol Vita C Power Serum, £94, and Revive Perfectif Night Even Skintone Cream, £200 – basically products that work to treat my melasma.'

Nikki's makeup routine

'Christian Louboutin Beauty Ultima Mascara, £45 is one of my favourites, and I love Merit’s Perfecting Complexion Foundation Stick, £31 for my base. I’m such a blusher fan, my current go to is Valentino’s Eye2Cheek Dual Use Blush, £39 and I'm also a fan of the Rose Inc Cream Blush, £23, it’s very easy to wear and the shades are great. I really love Westman Atelier’s Liquid Lip Balm, £35 too. I'll also use Bondi Sands’ SPF 50+ Fragrance Free Face Mist, £8.99 to top up my SPF protection throughout the day. It takes seconds and can be applied over makeup without disrupting the finish.'

'When it comes to tips for stress-free makeup application, I’d recommend working with cream or liquid products that are easy to blend. To lift and enhance your eye shape you could sketch along your top outer lash line with a kohl pencil and blend out with fingers or a brush, then use a clean fingertip to pull out and clean up the outer part, sweeping your finger from the outer lower lash-line outwards and upwards. This will also set the perfect angle to follow if you’re attempting liquid liner afterwards.'

'When I'm working with celebrities often the look will be a collaboration between everyone involved (styling, hair, the talent and me) but there are often times I’m given free reign. Most of my clients love experimenting with makeup which always creates really fun sessions!'

Nikki's haircare routine

'My favourite hair mask is Sisley’s Regenerating Hair Care Mask, £76 but I’d highly recommend the Nioxin 3 Part Haircare Treatment, £38.75, not just if you’re concerned about thinning but for general hair lustrousness and growth; it’s worked really well for me. I have my hair colour done at Jo Hansford Salon in Mayfair. When I need a trim, my good friend and colleague Luke Pluckrose does it for me at home or on set after a shoot.'

Nikki's wellness routine

'During stressful times in my life I have a tendency to clench my jaw when I sleep. I find that facial massage helps my skin on so many levels. I’m a fan of Aliso's Facial Beauty Tools, from £35, and using them also helps to relieve some of the tension in my jaw.'

