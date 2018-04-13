﻿
The best lip balms for super dry lips

Banish sore lips in exchange for a plump, hydrated pout!

We are all taught to invest in a great skincare regime, but it's very easy to forget about your lips. The air conditioning, mixed with the humid temperatures can be harsh on your skin and your pout – and there really is nothing worse than flaky lips. Keeping the skin nourished, moisturised and hydrated is imperative – particularly if you are a fan of matte lipstick and liner, which both tend to dry out your lips. There are helluva lot of lip products on the shelves – but which one should you choose? You can buy lots of different formulas; ones that double up as a lip colour, ones loaded up with SPF, and even ones which have plumping properties, too. We have rounded up some of the very best lip balms to suit all budgets – so say goodbye to chapped lips and pucker up!

 

This NARS Orgasm Afterglow Lip Balm is the newest obsession with beauty lovers. The formula features Monoï Hydrating Complex, for smooth comfort and a blend of antioxidant ingredients to help keep lips protected. The balm delivers a sheer wash of the universally-flattering NARS Orgasm shade with a radiant finish. 

Orgasm Afterglow Lip Balm, £22. Exclusive to NARS boutiques and narscosmetics.co.uk from 1st June.

eos Active with Aloe SPF30 is enriched with hydrating cocoa and shea butters, giving your lips that lip-smacking goodness. Also packed with natural oils including aloe, it’s a real treat for your pout and the circular packaging is so handy for your handbag.

 

£6.50, eos @ Feel Unique

Next up, it's Glossier's Balm.Com. This millennial-designed tube of goodness contains a long-lasting formula which instantly nourishes your lips, giving instant hydration that stays put for hours. Plus it’s a multi-purpose product – you can even use it on your cuticles, eyelashes and dry skin patches.

 

Glossier Balm.Com, £10.00

We all know that French skincare is the supreme choice in any skin care addict’s cabinet and Nuxe is up there as one of the best brands around. The Reve de Miel lip balm is a tool which is great for repairing damaged lips. The dense formula contains tiny beads which exfoliate the lips surface, restoring suppleness. Plus, it has a lovely chocolatey orange scent. Win!

 

Nuxe Reve de Miel, £10.00

If you are a fan of super natural remedies – you ought to check out Liz Earle's Superskin Superlip Balm. It has naturally active ingredients such as Alaria esculenta, shea butter and dragon's blood extract which together combats dryness and gives your lips a plump, juicy finish.

 

Liz Earle Superskin Superlip Balm, £16.00

Life gets busy – and hectic lives equal less time to pamper. If you are a gal-on-the-go and want a product which takes care of two things at once, you need Energy Bank Tinted Lips by This Works. Packed with blackcurrant oil (mmm) and cocoa butter, this tube will give your pout a hydrating boost and a hint of colour so you can leave your lipstick at home.

 

This Works Energy Bank Tinted Lips, £15

We all need a bit of luxury sometimes, and the La Mer Lipbalm is the stuff dreams are made from. Housed in an ultra-glamourous tube with a mirrored lid, this posh formula packs a powerful punch – it is enhanced with the brand’s nutrient-rich 'Miracle Broth' which aims to protect your lips from the harsh ways of the environment (sun, wind - you name it) The velvety formula is minty, fresh and a wonderful treat.

 

La Mer The Lip Balm, £50.00

Paul & Joe do the best packaging ever and their newest palm-printed collection doesn't disappoint! This gorgeous set contains a Lip Treatment balm which helps to smooth out chapping and makes lips kissably soft. A pink lip-gloss also comes in the stylish pouch, and not only does it have the sweetest smell, it contains lime extract and lavender oil for essential hydration.

 

Paul & Joe Beaute Summer Lip Collection, £18.00

Cheap and cheerful, Nivea's Hydro Care lip salve contains grape seed extract which helps enhance your lip's natural texture to moisturise quickly and easily. We love the non-greasy formula, light texture and of course, the purse friendly price tag.

 

Nivea Lipcare Hydro Care, £1.70

Who doesn't have a pot of Carmex in their makeup stash? The well-loved lip balm is creamy, has a lovely tingling feeling when you first apply it and can even be worn over lipstick. If, like us, you can't decide between the tube or the pot - the brand has produced the 'bae' lip pouch gift set, which houses both, keeping you stocked up for longer! 

 

'Carmex Is Bae' lip pouch, £4.99, Carmex

