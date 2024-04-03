The CVS Epic Beauty Sale is here & I found deals on 5 of my most-loved beauty buys

There’s nothing I love more than a great drugstore beauty product - there are so many that hold pride of place alongside my luxury skincare and makeup buys in my beauty cabinet. Well, there is actually something I love more: an amazing drugstore beauty product deal!
So if you’re wanting to renew your beauty for spring, stock up on your must-haves or try out some trending skincare products, I have some really good news: the CVS Epic Beauty Sale is here and it's running through April 27.
And don't worry if you don't know where to start. I searched through scores of deals and found some of my go-to favorites that I think you’ll love, too, including beauty dupes and TikTok viral buys, plus picks from CeraVe, L’Oreal and more.
So here’s the breakdown: by shopping the skincare and makeup brands in the epic event and using your CVS ExtraCare rewards card, you can earn ExtraBucks – basically "free CVS money" – that you can spend at CVS. Basically, you can stock up on your favorite beauty buys and save! (If you don’t have an ExtraCare card, sign up for free here ASAP.)
I searched through all of the deals and narrowed them to my top five, so shop my expert-approved recommendations, or browse the whole Epic Deals event for yourself to find your own faves.
How I chose the best CVS beauty sale deals
- My tried-and-tested favorites: I focused on skincare and makeup brands that I know and love - and use.
- Trusted brands: CVS only carries brands you can rely on, so that’s what you’ll find in my edit.
- New and classic products: I’m obsessed with trying new beauty products, so you’ll find a mix of my longtime must-haves and newfound holy grails.
What to shop now in the CVS Epic Beauty sale
There are so many brands included in this huge sale, from Revlon to La Roche-Posay so I’m absolutely sure you’ll find something you love or have been hoping to try.
We hope you love the products we recommend. We may receive compensation via a service called Linkby when you click on the links in this article. We only collaborate with brands on Linkby that align with our values and develop products that our team approves of. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.