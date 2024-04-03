The CVS Epic Beauty Sale is here & I found deals on 5 of my most-loved beauty buys

There’s nothing I love more than a great drugstore beauty product - there are so many that hold pride of place alongside my luxury skincare and makeup buys in my beauty cabinet. Well, there is actually something I love more: an amazing drugstore beauty product deal!

So if you’re wanting to renew your beauty for spring, stock up on your must-haves or try out some trending skincare products, I have some really good news: the CVS Epic Beauty Sale is here and it's running through April 27.

And don't worry if you don't know where to start. I searched through scores of deals and found some of my go-to favorites that I think you’ll love, too, including beauty dupes and TikTok viral buys, plus picks from CeraVe, L’Oreal and more.

So here’s the breakdown: by shopping the skincare and makeup brands in the epic event and using your CVS ExtraCare rewards card, you can earn ExtraBucks – basically "free CVS money" – that you can spend at CVS. Basically, you can stock up on your favorite beauty buys and save! (If you don’t have an ExtraCare card, sign up for free here ASAP.)

I searched through all of the deals and narrowed them to my top five, so shop my expert-approved recommendations, or browse the whole Epic Deals event for yourself to find your own faves.

How I chose the best CVS beauty sale deals

My tried-and-tested favorites: I focused on skincare and makeup brands that I know and love - and use.

What to shop now in the CVS Epic Beauty sale

1/ 5 Maybelline Lifter Gloss lip gloss with Hyaluronic Acid $5 ExtraBucks Rewards: Maybelline, Essie or care items "If you love a beauty dupe, I highly recommend Maybelline Lifter Gloss which is so similar to Fenty Gloss Bomb - I have both and they are just as comparable as TikTok says. The Lifter Gloss, formulated with Hyaluronic Acid, makes my lips look glossy and fuller and feel more hydrated. And at this price you may want to buy more than one shade."

$11.49 at CVS 2/ 5 L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Derm Intensives Hyaluronic Acid Plus Eye Serum $15 ExtraBucks Rewards: L'Oreal Facial products "I have sensitive eyes and L’Oreal’s Revitalift is my go-to eye serum after trying a whole array of similar hyaluronic acid formulas on the market. It really does beat some of the more expensive options I’ve tried, and it's dermatologist tested and fragrance free. My favorite detail is the triple-roller style wand which has a cooling effect – just what I need in the AM – and it’s great for depuffing… I instantly look more awake."

$37.79 at CVS 3/ 5 CeraVe Moisturizing Cream, Body and Face Moisturizer $10 ExtraBucks Rewards: CeraVe "I can’t think of anyone I know who has eczema or sensitive skin (including myself) who doesn’t love CeraVe. I swear by the Renewing cleanser, and CeraVe moisturizers are so rich and nourishing – and gentle! My advice? If you have a chance to stock up and save, I’d take it."

$19.99 at CVS 4/ 5 Mielle Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil $10 ExtraBucks Rewards: Mielle Organics "The TikTok viral Mielle hair strengthening oil is earning rave reviews for its effectiveness and its great smell, and I'm including it in my wish list because it comes highly recommended by HELLO! shopping editors, who say: 'The first thing I noticed about the hair oil is the lovely mint scent that feels so fresh in your hair. I also found the applicator super easy to use.'"

$11.49 at CVS 5/ 5 Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Original Acne Patch $5 ExtraBucks Rewards: Hero Cosmetics facial or acne products "I first bought Hero’s Mighty Patch pimple patches for my son who was having teenage breakouts - little did I know I’d actually end up using them myself for the occasional hormonal blemish - and they’re so effective. Just stick one on your whitehead and it sucks the icky stuff right out, helping it heal and with no scarring. Genius!"

$13.49 at CVS

There are so many brands included in this huge sale, from Revlon to La Roche-Posay so I’m absolutely sure you’ll find something you love or have been hoping to try.

We hope you love the products we recommend. We may receive compensation via a service called Linkby when you click on the links in this article. We only collaborate with brands on Linkby that align with our values and develop products that our team approves of. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.