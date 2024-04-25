Jasmine Harman reveals glamorous transformation after going vegan

Jasmine Harman has sparked a sweet fan reaction with her latest glamorous transformation.

Taking to Instagram earlier this week, the TV star, 48, shared a montage of clips and photos giving fans a glimpse inside her sunkissed beauty routine.

© Instagram The TV presenter shared before and after photos

Jasmine, who is currently filming in sunny Almería, kicked off her update with a bare-faced video of herself beaming from ear to ear, before sharing a snapshot of herself looking effortlessly glamorous with a warm palette of makeup complete with bold eyeliner, peachy blush, fluttery lashes and a slick of nude lipstick.

Captioning her post, Jasmine wrote: "Makeup using some of my fave vegan products including @thebodyshop @tropicskincare @ayumakeupireland @sculptedbyaimee @charlottetilbury @iconic.london @milkmakeup."

© Instagram Jasmine looked radiant as she posed for the camera

Fans and friends were quick to heap praise on Jasmine's radiant beauty look, with one writing: "Looking beautiful Jasmine", while another penned: "Absolutely stunning as always" and a third added: "You are like a ray of sunshine".

The property expert switched from a vegetarian to a vegan lifestyle following the birth of her daughter, Joy, in 2013, which included eliminating all animal products from her life, from her diet to her furniture.

Jasmine has previously been open about her diet and weight loss journey, revealing she lost 20 lbs between August 2018 and February 2019 by making healthier food choices.

© Instagram The TV star is best known for presenting A Place in the Sun

Sharing an update on her progress in 2021, Jasmine said she is not "very strict" with her diet but likes to follow a "mindful eating" programme. She added: "There may be various reasons why I was so bloated, but I feel that bread may be a big contributing factor. I love bread. I could quite happily eat bread at every meal."

Jasmine's sunkissed video comes after she posed up a storm in a gorgeous khaki swimsuit whilst reclining next to a plunge pool in Lanzarote. The mother-of-two looked ageless in the snap, opting to team her colourful swimwear with a pair of stylish shades and a chunky gold pendant necklace. "Nice work if you can get it! Still loving my job after 20 years! LOL!" she wrote in her caption.

WATCH: Jasmine Harman stuns in swimsuit whilst in Spain

When she's not tied up with filming for A Place in the Sun, Jasmine relishes spending quality time with her husband Jon and their two children. The pair met on the set of A Place in the Sun and later tied the knot in 2009.

Together they are proud parents to Joy, nine, and seven-year-old son, Albion.

© Instagram The star shares two children with her husband Jon

In a rare social media post, Jasmine shared a glimpse inside her role as a parent. Opening up about the highs and lows, she shared: "Being a parent: it's the hardest job some of us will ever do. 24/7, no thanks, no pay!!

"But also the most rewarding job ever. Like most parents, I don't always get it right, sometimes I lose my [expletive], I get attacks of major 'mum-guilt', I get frustrated, I get sick of the sound of my own voice when I ask for the 99th time to 'Please brush your teeth' (fill in as appropriate!)."

She finished by adding: "But ultimately I could not be more proud of my two children. They are my greatest achievement in my life and my love for them is… Well I can't find the right words. But they are my world."