I agree with Frankie Bridge on this one - the TikTok-viral Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm is a game changer

In a recent 'what's in my makeup bag' Instagram Reel, Frankie Bridge revealed all of the beauty essentials she carries around with her in her makeup bag. It turns out that the former Saturdays star doesn't pack light.

Kicking off the video, the 35-year-old style influencer reached for her Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm in Sweet Mint, £23, and said she loved it.

© Instagram Frankie Bridge reached for her lip balm first

Talking directly to camera, she said: "I have this Summer Fridays Lip Balm which I love, it's like, really minty and feels all tingly on your lips and looks like a lip gloss."

It turns out Frankie has good taste, because this lip butter balm is my new favourite, too. In fact, I'm wearing it right now. It just feels so delicious and lovely on the lips, and it tastes really good too.

The lip balm is 100% vegan and it conditions and soothes parched lips. After being out and about in the cold, as well as being in the house with the central heating turned up high, my lips felt really dry, flaky and my lipstick didn't go on smoothly - until I used this.

Now my lips feel so moisturised, like they've had some TLC. I enjoy wearing it as Frankie's right, it looks like a gloss. My lips feel smooth (not greasy btw), and it gives a layer of hydration I didn't have before. I also like that you can wear it as an overnight mask, and also under or over lipstick.

Pros

My lips feel softer and smoother

I love the shine it gives

Formulated with vegan waxes, shea butter and murumuru seed butter

Natural flavours

Can also be used as a nourishing overnight mask

Vegan and cruelty-free

Recyclable packaging

Cons

Sells out quite frequently due to popular demand

The price might be too much for some

You might get addicted and will want to try all the flavours

I've seen these lip balms all over my Instagram feed and on my TikTok - it's a very Instagrammable beauty brand and the founder is also very cool. Lots of the teens and tweens are obsessed with it right now and that's no doubt because the packaging is very aesthetically pleasing.

The easy-to-use tube has a bio-resin applicator tip - which I love

One of the original Instagram influencers, Marianna Hewitt, launched Summer Fridays with her co-founder Lauren Ireland in 2018. As the first influencer brand at Sephora, Summer Fridays quickly became a top seller with its cult Jet Lag Mask, £26, which of course I now have to try. It turns out that celebrities love it as well with the likes of Kim Kardashian and Jessica Alba declaring themselves as big fans.

The flavour combos are fun, too! A 'Birthday Cake' Butter Balm has just been released and yes I've tried it, and yes, it's delicious.I will definitely look into some of the more tinted balms now that I know I'm a fan.