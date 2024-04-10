7 top-rated mascaras for lengthening and volumising your lashes

No makeup look is complete without a touch of mascara, which is why for many, it's the beauty product they simply can't live without. Whether you prefer a dramatic false-lash look or a subtle tint, the lash-lengthening beauty buy is arguably the most transformative step in any makeup routine, elevating your lashes with length and colour every time.

There are thousands of mascaras to choose from, so how do you find the right one for you? The HELLO! Shopping Team has tried and tested some of the top-rated options around, to determine the best mascara for every need, from value for money to volumising, lengthening, and more.

What are the different types of mascara?

To determine which mascara is best for you, the first step is to define what it is you want to focus on. If your lashes are short you may want to opt for a lengthening mascara, and if you want to make your eyes pop, a volumising option may be your best bet. Waterproof mascaras are also a popular choice for keeping your makeup intact all day, and tubing mascaras have also risen in popularity in recent years, creating a tube effect on each individual lash that's lifting and easy to remove.

Which colour mascara should I use?

When it comes to colours, black mascara is of course at the forefront, while the 'clean girl' aesthetic trend saw the rise of brown mascara, providing a more natural finish, particularly for those with lighter features. Blue and white mascara have had a moment too, and they're choices to consider for an eye-catching makeup look.

How I chose