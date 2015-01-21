Rebecca Adlington shows off her growing baby bump in swimsuit

Rebecca Adlington has reached the halfway point of her pregnancy, and the former Olympian gave fans a glimpse of her growing baby bump as she went for a swim on Wednesday. The 25-year-old, who is expecting her first baby with her husband Harry Needs in June, joked that it might be time to invest in a maternity swimming costume as she nears the second half of her pregnancy.



"Nice swim today. Might be time to invest in a Maternity cossie now though! Loved seeing the little one at our half way scan yesterday, was amazing #pregnancy #swimming #halfway #excited", she wrote.

Becky has been keeping her followers updated throughout her pregnancy and enjoyed a weekend away with her husband ahead of their latest scan.



"Nice weekend away in Yorkshire with the hubby! So relaxing and just what we both needed!" Becky wrote alongside a black and white photograph of them smiling together for a selfie.



The newlyweds announced that they were expecting their first baby together in an interview with HELLO! magazine in December. The couple, who married in September, revealed that the baby was conceived on their honeymoon.

"The due date is 4 June so, yes, we must have conceived on the first day of our honeymoon in Venice," revealed Becky.



Fittingly given both parents' swimming skills, Becky and Harry are considering a water birth.



"A water birth would be top of the list," the mum-to-be said. "A few friends have recommended it. I would like the birth to be as natural as possible, but you can't really plan it, can you?"