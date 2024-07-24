Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Janet Jackson's rarely-seen son attends her concerts as singer opens up about 'beautiful' motherhood
Janet Jackson speaks onstage during the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. © Kevin Mazur

The "Any Time, Any Place" singer is a proud mom

Bryony Gooch
US Writer
2 minutes ago
Janet Jackson is continuing her Together Again tour, which is due to start its UK leg in September. But her son Eissa, seven years old, remains an important presence as she travels and performs.

Janet Jackson© Getty
Janet Jackson at the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

The "Any Time, Any Place" singer's son was present for her New York show, standing proudly at the side of the stage while wearing ear defenders according to a profile by the BBC.

In fact, motherhood is incredibly important to Janet, as she made a rare comment about it in her interview: "Being a mom is the most beautiful thing," she said, adding: "I love every single minute of it."

Janet and her baby Eissa, one of the few photos of them together© Janet Jackson Instagram
Janet and her baby Eissa, one of the few photos of them together

The single mom confessed that she looks forward to a "mommy day" between shows, highlighting that she is still making time for her son as he joins her on the road for the tour.

Janet shares Eissa with ex-husband Wissam Al Mana, although as she joked in the interview, he wasn't her first husband. 

STAR REELS

"How many times have I been married now?" she laughed. "Three, I think."

The 58-year-old was previously married to James DeBarge and René Elizondo as well.

Janet Jackson and Wissam al Mana© Getty
Janet and her ex-husband, Wissam al Mana, in 2013

While Janet rarely speaks of her son, she has given the odd insight into his life over the years. In a 2019 interview with The Sunday Times, she said: "I'm in a great space. I have a beautiful son," adding: "My friends call me Superwoman. God knows I'm not. But I think what they are seeing is the energy and that extra drive I'm getting from the inspiration of Eissa."

According to Janet, he's followed in the family footsteps and already has shown musical talent.

Janet Jackon at fashion show© Getty
Janet Jackson turned 58 on May 16

She revealed on The Tonight Show that Questlove, frontman of The Roots, previously gave her son a drum kit which he "loves" - and when Jimmy Fallon joked he'd give the boy a harmonica, Janet added: "He has that already. He's incredibly musical."

The boy also plays the cello, after originally learning to play the violin from the age of two years old.

"He loves classical music. First day of school, he took the violin to school. Third day of school, he says, 'Mama, I want to take a cello to school,'" she said. "I said, 'Baby, you don't have a cello.' He says, 'I'll take one but turn my violin into a cello, please Mama.'"

It was through her assistant Terry's ingenuity that they turned the violin into a makeshift cello using a straw. But since then Eissa has taken to the real deal: "So he has a cello ... He takes cello lessons. He loves his cello lessons."

