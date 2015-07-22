Tamara Ecclestone shares another breastfeeding photo after defending previous pictures

Tamara Ecclestone sparked debate when she shared a photo of herself breastfeeding her daughter Sophia on the beach in June, but undeterred, the mum-of-one shared a similar photo on Instagram on Tuesday.

The snap shows Tamara feeding 16-month-old Sophia on an aeroplane while husband Jay Rutland grins in the background.

"Homeward bound," she wrote.

Homeward bound A photo posted by Tamara Ecclestone Rutland (@tamaraecclestoneofficial) on Jul 21, 2015 at 8:33am PDT

The photo prompted lots of comments from followers who proclaimed that she was an "inspiration" and "brilliantly empowering for all mums". However Tamara received criticism after sharing a similar photo of herself feeding Sophia during a family holiday in the Caribbean in June, with people accusing her of "oversharing".

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! magazine following the trip, Tamara defended her decision to post the photo and said she hoped to encourage other mothers to do the same.

"It's the most natural thing in the world that a mother can do. I don't understand how people can have anything against it or that it should cause outrage. Why should mums be embarrassed about feeding their child in public?"

Beach bums at the beach til sunset A photo posted by Tamara Ecclestone Rutland (@tamaraecclestoneofficial) on Jul 19, 2015 at 12:23pm PDT

She continued: "I love that my body can nurture her in a way I find amazing. I choose to carry on breastfeeding her because my maternal instinct tells me it's right for me and Sophia. Jay is very supportive of it.

"Our daughter comes first; we're in a hot place and if she wants to feed on a beach, then so be it."

Jay also said that he was "proud" of his wife and loves her even more since they welcomed their baby daughter together in March 2014.

"Having Sophia has made our love even greater," he said. "We make each other laugh and have the best time together. I'm more in love with her than ever before. I am very proud of her as a wife and mum and couldn't wish for anything more."