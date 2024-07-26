Daniel Radcliffe is a recognisable face to his army of fans thanks to the phenomenal success of the Harry Potter film franchise.

Landing the role created by J.K. Rowling in 2000 at the age of 11, the now 35-year-old reached global fame as the Boy Who Lived, however, he has continued to prove his acting abilities post-Potter.

Daniel went on to star in a number of titles including The Woman in Black, Now You See Me 2 and Kill Your Darlings, the latter of which is extra noteworthy as it's where he met his long-term partner, Erin Darke.

© Neilson Barnard Erin Darke and Daniel Radcliffe attend the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California

The pair no doubt bonded over their time spent on set and their mutual careers in the performing arts industry and they have been an item ever since.

Daniel and Erin prefer to keep their private lives to themselves so the finer details of their relationship aren't known to the public, but the Tony Award-winning actor has shared the occasional anecdote from their time together.

Here's all we know about their relationship.

Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke's relationship

Daniel and Erin met on the set of Kill Your Darlings in 2012. Away from her work on Kill Your Darlings, the American actress is known for her roles in Good Girls Revolt, Love & Mercy and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

It seems the pair hit it off immediately when they met on the set of the film and Daniel even said that there was not much pretending on his part when it came to them acting as a couple.

© Dimitrios Kambouris Erin Darke and Daniel Radcliffe in 2014 not long after they became an item

"There's no acting going on—not from my end, anyway," he said in 2014. "There's a moment when she makes me laugh, and I’m laughing as me and not as my character. She was incredibly funny and smart. I knew I was in trouble."

Daniel and Erin have been together ever since and live in New York City.

© Shutterstock Erin Darke and Daniel Radcliffe in 2022

Sweet comments Daniel Radcliffe has made about Erin

The pair are quite low-key as a couple, but anytime Daniel has mentioned his long-term love, he's always gushed about how special their relationship is.

The Harry Potter actor told Us Weekly in 2014: "I think that’s the kind of relationship I always aspire to have with someone I'm in a relationship with. You want that person to be your best friend." He added: "In the case of Erin, we definitely are."

Daniel also gave a sweet shout-out to Erin when he won his first-ever Tony Award last month. To see the adorable moment from his speech, watch the video below...

WATCH: Daniel Radcliffe gives rare shout-out to partner Erin Darke

Do the couple have children?

Yes! In April 2023, the couple welcomed their first child, a son, whose name they have kept private.

The pair have been spotted out and about on walks as a family of three, but they have not shared an official photo of their little boy.

When asked what being a parent had taught him, Daniel joked to E! News earlier this year: "Honestly, I cry a lot more now than I did before, I never thought it would be possible for a creature to make me so tired and me still just love that thing so much."

© Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock The pair quietly welcomed their son in April 2023

He added: "It's the best! It's been a crazy year. It's taught me that women are incredible. That my partner Erin is incredible. Everything that she has done for him, becoming a [mother] over the last year, has been the most beautiful part of watching this whole thing so far."

In a separate interview when asked about what it's like becoming a first-time parent, he said: "The long answer is it's frankly terrifying to have a human being in the world that I care this much about and that everything he does is going to affect how I feel about my life for the rest of my life. So, you know, that's intimidating."

What has Daniel Radcliffe said about marriage?

Erin and Daniel are not married but since their love has been solid for so long, they refer to each other's families as "in-laws" which previously sparked some confusion among fans.

Appearing at the Emmy Awards earlier this year, Daniel, who was nominated for his role in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, was chatting to Laverne Cox and said it was his family's view of the film he was most interested in.

"Honestly, the people whose opinions I cared most about the movie were my in-laws," he said candidly. "They are huge Weird Al fans and they kind of got me into it. But they were very happy, thank God."

© Getty Images Erin Darke and Daniel Radcliffe attend the The 77th Annual Tony Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 16, 2024 in New York City.

Host Lauren then responded by referring to Erin as Daniel's "wife", however, Daniel did not correct her.

After speculation grew that they had tied the knot, Daniel's team then released a statement clarifying: "They've been together for 10 years hence the reference," before adding that news of them marrying is "not true."

Erin also previously opened up about previous marriage reports. She told Vulture in 2020: "You do start to dismiss things you read about your partner if you're pretty sure they’re not true.

"I spent a week once having to text all my family members being like, 'I promise if I'm getting married, you will find out from me and not Us Weekly.'"