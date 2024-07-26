Elon Musk's ex Grimes throws her support behind his trans daughter after shocking comments

Elon Musk's ex, the singer Grimes, has shared her public support for Elon's estranged daughter Vivian.

Days after Elon said his daughter was figuratively "dead" to him, and alleged he was "tricked" into authorizing medical treatment, Grimes took to X – owned by Elon – to tweet: "I love and am forever endlessly proud of Vivian."

In response, Vivian, who came out as trans when she was 16 and is now 20, shared the message on Threads, owned by Mark Zuckerberg, and added a heart emoji.

© Threads Vivian shared this message to Grim

She also broke her silence on her father's comments in an interview with NBC, in which she said: "I think he was under the assumption that I wasn’t going to say anything and I would just let this go unchallenged.

"Which I’m not going to do, because if you’re going to lie about me, like, blatantly to an audience of millions, I’m not just gonna let that slide."

© Threads Vivian also posted a video telling followers she was 'doing fine'

Vivian was born, alongside her twin brother, in 2004 to Elon and his then-wife Justine Musk. The couple divorced in 2008.

Elon also claimed that Vivian was "born gay and slightly autistic” and that she loved musicals and fashion as a child.

"There’s a lot of stuff I need to debunk which I will get to, don’t worry, but I want to start with what I find the funniest, which is the notorious 'slightly autistic' tweet," Vivian said on Threads in response.

"This entire thing is completely made up and there’s a reason for this. He doesn’t know what I was like as a child because he quite simply wasn’t there, and in the little time that he was I was relentlessly harassed for my femininity and queerness."

© Getty Elon and Grimes have three children together

She also told NBC that as a child she was punished for having feminine traits such as a "high voice".

"I was in fourth grade. We went on this road trip that I didn’t know was actually just an advertisement for one of the cars — I don’t remember which one — and he was constantly yelling at me viciously because my voice was too high," she claimed.

© Ryan Miller Justine was married to Elon and welcomed six children

Vivian cut off all contact with Elon when she turned 18. In court documents, Vivian petitioned to change her name and gender identity, with her reasoning "gender identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form".

Vivian has a twin brother, Griffin, and three younger siblings, triplets Damian, Kai and Saxon. She also has an older sister, Nevada, who sadly passed away at 10-weeks-old.

Elon also is dad to three children with ex-girlfriend Grimes (real name Claire Boucher); they welcomed son X Æ A-12, in 2020, daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, in 2021, and Techno Mechanicus, whose date of birth is unknown.

He is also father to three children with Shivon Zilis, a project director for one of his company's. They welcomed son Strider and daughter Azure weeks before Exa was born in 2021. In early 2024, the pair welcomed their third child together, whose name and gender has not been revealed.