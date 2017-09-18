Find out how you can get your hands on a free Amazon 'baby box' Amazon Prime are handing out a baby box worth £40 to all members

Amazon is giving a helping hand to all the new parents out there, by generously giving away a free "baby box" filled with goodies for the little ones worth £40. It will be given to all Prime parents who spend £20 or more on the site and is filled with all sorts of handy treats to make parenting life a little easier. Included in this box of treasures is: a Nemo teddy, a milk bottle, nappy rash cream, Nuby feeding pack, a soother and Water Wipes.

You will receive these packaged in a custom-design 'Amazon baby box' which can be kept for storage. Amazon have allowed enough time for everyone to get their hands on one of the boxes, making them available until 8th October - while stocks last.

Prime members and trial members are both entitled to the deal. All you need to do is create an Amazon Baby Wish List and once you have purchased £20 worth of products from the Amazon baby store, the deal is all yours. A surprise designer baby bottle is also up for grabs for all parents not wishing to spend as much as £20. The MAM baby bottle is being handed out to all customers who spend £10.

Ling Tsang - the Baby Wish List Manager at Amazon - said: "We've created the Amazon Baby Box to give Prime members a helping-hand in their first weeks and months of parenthood by delivering a handpicked range of must-have essentials directly to their door." The 'Wish List' is particularly useful for baby showers, and can be used as a shopping list for friends and family members looking to buy all the essential goodies you need.

