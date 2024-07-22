Christine Lampard's children Patricia and Freddie have the curliest hair in new photos

Christine Lampard delighted fans with an adorable life update at the weekend, sharing gorgeous new photos of her two children Patricia, five, and Freddie, two.

The Loose Women star, 45, and former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard's kids were pictured playing at the beach during their recent family holiday - and they both boast the most beautiful curly hair.

She wrote: "After a gorgeous few days away building sandcastles I’m back for a summer stint on @lorraine. See you in the morning."

The presenter's fans were loving the cute photo of the couple's kids. "Can’t believe how grown up P is!," one penned, while another enthused: "Look at their curly hair."

Little Freddie, who takes after dad Frank Lampard with his love for football, was pictured wearing a Chelsea shirt with his name on it and his famous father's former jersey number emblazoned on the back.

His chocolate brown hair curled into perfect ringlets peeking out from underneath his baseball cap.

Patricia, meanwhile, was helping her little brother build sandcastles, rocking a cute unicorn themed outfit. Her hair was equally curly - just like mum Christine's natural locks!

While the Lorraine presenter doesn't often wear her hair unstraightened, she has blessed us with her natural curls in the past and even joked about her children taking after her.

"I think my curly hair gene is kicking in," she once posted alongside a baby photo of Freddie.

Christine and Frank's family life

The Lampards lead a quiet and peaceful life in a beautiful £10 million London home, which is decked out in a modern, minimalist style.

Frank is also a father to two older girls, Luna and Isla, from his former relationship with Elen Rivas, who often come to stay.

Christine recently opened up about the heartbreak of Frank losing his beloved mum Patricia, and how the football legend is still dealing with his grief.

"There are still moments where losing his mum takes Frank's breath away, and he can't quite believe it's been so long," she told Woman & Home in a new interview.

Explaining how important it is for her to make sure that Frank's mum's memory lives on, she added: "I didn't get to meet Frank's mum but there's a lovely picture of her in our house and even though the kids are really young, they know exactly who she is."

The couple even opted to name their firstborn after his late mum. Christine recalled: "It was a very emotional day when I asked Frank, 'Why don't we call our daughter Patricia?' I think he was overwhelmed. I look at her now and she's nothing else but Patricia."