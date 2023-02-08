12 best Valentine's Day gift experiences to treat your partner and yourself

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and if you're yet to find the perfect gift for your partner, why not treat them to something a little different from the norm? Whether you're in the market for a romantic evening out with your partner or an at-home gift, we've rounded up the best Valentine's Day gift experiences from Virgin, Selfridges, Red Letter Days and more. After all, material things rarely last forever, but memories certainly will.

Knowing what to buy, however, is often easier said than done. From afternoon tea to glamping trips, a hot air balloon flight, or a romantic meal at London's finest restaurants, there's something for everyone...

Sentimental Valentine's Day Gift Experiences

Sunrise Hot Air Balloon Gift Experience

Sunrise Hot Air Balloon Gift Experience for Two, £260, Virgin Gift Experience

Searching for something less traditional? Surprise your Valentine with an unforgettable flight in one of Virgin's hot air balloons at sunrise. Seriously romantic, take to the skies from one of the brand's 1000 locations nationwide.

Name a Star Gift Experience

Name a Star Gift Experience, from £39.90, Star Registration

Why not surprise your partner with a thoughtful gift? Name a star after them and they'll receive a special gift certificate and an individual star chart prepared just for them, plus there's an option for a personalised dedication. The official star registration site only names are early visible from any place on earth throughout the year - how romantic.

Romantic Spa Day for Two Gift Experience

Romantic Spa Day for Two, £99, Wowcher

Unwind with your partner with a relaxing weekday spa day for two at the 4* Hampshire Court Hotel. The gift experience includes spa access and one Elemis treatment each - and finish the day with an afternoon tea made up of sweet and savoury treats.

Valentine's Day Gift Experiences in London

Immersive Magical Cocktail Experience for Two at The Cauldron

Immersive Magical Cocktail Experience for Two at The Cauldron, £75, Virgin Experience Days

Sign up for an immersive cocktail-making masterclass at The Cauldron in London. Fun and interactive, as well as learning the art of molecular mixology, guests will be provided with working magic wands and robes for a magical experience.

Glow Up Gift Experience

Glow Up Gift Experience for One, £120, Selfridges

Treat your Valentine to a luxury pamper session at Selfridges. The Glow Up Gift experience is priced at £120 and includes a one-to-one make-up session with a beauty concierge expert, followed by a 45-minute deluxe manicure at Nails Inc, and a blow-dry and style at Daniel Galvin.

VIP Private Movie Night Gift Experience

VIP Private Movie Night Gift Experience for Two, £500, Selfridges

Calling all film fans! For £500 you can book a private film screening for two in the VIP room at The Cinema at Selfridges. Cosy up with a film of your choice, a bottle of Champagne, popcorn and snacks.

Day Out Valentine's Day Gift Experiences

View from The Shard and Dinne at Marco Pierre White Gift Experience

View from The Shard and Dinner with Fizz at Marco Pierre White, £89.99, buyagift

Wine and dine your loved one with a three-course meal at Marco Pierre White's New York Italian followed by an incredible trip to see the view from The Shard. Boasting 360-degree panoramic views, you and your guest will have the best seat in the house as you ascend to the observation deck in a high-speed 'kaleidoscopic' lift, which reaches up to 800ft above the city.

Theatre Tickets to a West End Show Gift Experience

Theatre Tickets to a West End Show for Two, £129.99, buyagift

Enjoy a captivating performance in the iconic West End. Choose from a great selection of London's best-loved theatre shows, including Wicked, Hairspray, Mary Poppins, Only Fools and Horses, and more.

Valentine's Day Getaway Gift Experiences

Romantic Two-Night Hotel Break Gift Experience

Romantic Two-Night Hotel Break for Two, £129.99, buyagift

Give your Valentine something to look forward to by booking a two-night hotel break for your post-lockdown travels. Buy A Gift's voucher includes a choice of hundreds of top-quality properties located all over the UK and Europe – from Cornish towns to the remote Scottish Highlands and Rome, Italy.

Glamping Gift Experience

Glamping Experience for Two, £59.99, Red Letter Days

Treat yourself and your partner to an overnight stay in a cosy glamping pod, with multiple locations to choose from across the UK.

Valentine's Day Home Gift Experiences

Afternoon Tea for Two Gift Experience

Afternoon Tea for Two, £38, Virgin Experience Days

For just £38 you can get an afternoon tea from Piglet's Pantry delivered straight to your doorstep. Jam-packed with traditional and meat-free savoury bites, a selection of cakes, scones, and of course tea, choose from classic, vegetarian, and vegan afternoon tea sets.

At-Home Wine Tasting with Tutorial and Cheese Box

At Home Wine Tasting and Cheese Box for Two, £92.50, Virgin Experience Days

A match made in heaven, you can never go wrong with cheese and wine. Grab your Valentine and take part in a wine-tasting tutorial hosted by a WSET-qualified wine expert across six delicious vintages, all via Zoom. Pick your preferred date and your six 150ml bottles of red, white and rose wine will be shipped straight to your door. You'll also find a taster British cheese box for two which includes a mature Cheddar, smooth red Leicester, and creamy Lancashire – delicious!

