Princess Charlotte's hair leaves royal fans saying the same thing in new photo with mum Princess Kate

The Princess of Wales looked delightful in a new photograph shared on Instagram alongside her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis on Mother's Day.

Princess Charlotte, eight, was beaming as she perched on the arm of a chair beside her mother, who is currently recovering after undergoing major abdominal surgery.

The young Princess looked charming as she donned navy tights, a tartan skirt from Alaia and a berry-red 'Diamond Wool Cardigan' from French label Cyrillus.

© The Prince of Wales The Princess of Wales beamed alongside her children

Her skirt, which is from a previous Alaia collection is "designed in traditional European styling in London and carefully handcrafted in Spain by traditional artisans who use time-tested techniques to create beautiful Spanish kids' clothing," according to the brand.

Naturally, Princess Kate's delightful photo sparked a major reaction from royal fans who rushed to wish the royal well in her ongoing recovery - though it wasn't just Kate who caused a stir amongst fans.

Princess Charlotte's honey-blonde hair, which appeared to be longer than it has ever been, fell to her waist in tumbling waves.

"Princess Charlotte's hair is long! And she has grown as well. Every time we see these children, they have changed quite a bit since the last time," commented a royal fan on the Prince and Princess of Wales' Instagram post.

© Getty Princess Charlotte's long, Rapunzel-like hair takes after her mother

"And look how much Princess Charlotte's hair has grown since we last saw her too!" added a royal fan on X (formerly Twitter), as a third wrote: "Princess Charlotte has amazing hair like her mum."

WATCH: 100 Years of royal hairstyles

The last time we saw Princess Charlotte's hair was on Christmas Day, when she joined her family for the annual walkabout before attending a church service at St Mary Magdalene's Church in Sandringham.

© Samir Hussein Princess Charlotte's hair has grown so much since Christmas

The stylish young royal wore her Rapunzel-like hair in a half-up, half-down style, twinning with her mother as both wore neatly tied French braids in the front section of their hair.

All of Princess Kate's children appeared to be overjoyed to be with their mother as they posed for the photograph - which was taken by Prince William earlier this week.

"Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months. Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day," wrote the Princess, signing off the post with her initial, "C".