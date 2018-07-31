This young royal family member is celebrating a very big milestone in September! Exciting times ahead for the Queen's great-granddaughter

There's never a dull moment in the life of the British royal family, and come September, one of the Queen's great-granddaughters is marking a very big milestone. Mike and Zara Tindall's eldest child Mia will be starting 'big school' in the autumn. It's not known where the couple have chosen to enrol their four-year-old daughter, but it will likely be somewhere close to their home on Princess Anne's Gatcombe estate in Gloucestershire.

Earlier this month, father-of-two Mike revealed that his elder daughter is preparing to go to school – and family holidays will be very different from now on. When asked what a typical break looked like, Mike told HELLO!: "When I was still playing rugby and Zara was riding it didn't really look like much. My season ran from July to June, and her season runs from March to October. Fortunately, she can plan her own so we managed to find a week in there.

"Since I retired it's allowed us to do a little bit more but mainly around the Christmas time. We do some work for the Magic Millions down in Australia so we managed to spend six weeks down there as our holiday – the last year before Mia goes to school so we won't be able to do it again, so that's what holiday time looks like now. What it's going to look like when Mia goes to school, it's going to change probably again so we're going to have to figure it out."

Mia is preparing to go to 'big school' in the autumn

Zara, who gave birth to the couple's second daughter Lena in June, was educated at Beaudesert Park School in Minchinhampton – which is conveniently located just a nine-minute drive away from Princess Anne's royal estate. The Olympic medallist could be planning to send Mia to her old school, which takes boys and girls aged three to 13 and is nestled in the rolling hills of the Cotswolds.

Mike revealed that family holidays will look very different with Mia's new school term

On the school's official website, it states that pupils in reception learn the foundations for listening, talking, reading and writing, while also being introduced to French. "The majority of the Reception curriculum is facilitated through play, with a variety of resources," it states.