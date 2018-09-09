Exclusive! Sally Wood opens up about having more children with Ronnie The doting mum shares two-year-old twins with her Rolling Stones star husband

Sally Wood has welcomed HELLO! magazine into the new home she shares with her Rolling Stones husband Ronnie and their two-year-old twins Alice and Gracie. And in an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Sally says they have never been happier. "Ronnie and I are so happy with life," Sally tells the magazine. "We’re very grateful for everything we have." And she says the girls are already developing their own personalities. "Although they’re non-identical twins, people often ask me how we tell them apart. Alice looks more like me but her personality is like Ronnie’s, and Gracie looks more like Ronnie whereas her personality is similar to mine. As they get older, the girls are beginning to look more alike than ever. "People have been asking if we’d like more children and yes of course we would; children are wonderful. If it happened it would be a blessing, but until then our lovely girls are more than enough."

Sally also reveals that Ronnie has adopted a new, healthier lifestyle after being diagnosed with lung cancer just before the twins’ first birthday. "Ronnie’s cancer was huge for us and showed you can’t control what happens in your life," Sally told HELLO! "We dealt with it over a short space of time, but many people aren’t as fortunate as us; they go through it for years. "Ronnie’s very focused on his health which compared to his past is a massive turnaround. He doesn’t smoke or drink and neither do I. To keep himself on this path he reads a lot of meditation books. He reads a page a day and will often say, 'Sall, this is a good one; have a read of that.'"

And she says that Ronnie has been a huge support in the creation of her latest theatre production, West End musical Wasted, which opens this week. "He’s very supportive," she says. "He came to rehearsals with the twins and has enjoyed listening to the songs and tracks. Since then he’s been telling everyone all about it."

