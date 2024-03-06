Exclusive: Mrs Hinch opens up about mum guilt and sleepless nights

Mrs Hinch, otherwise known as Sophie Hinchliffe, is one of the UK's biggest influencers and we love how she's made cleaning totally cool and therapeutic. We enjoy checking out her gorgeous home on Instagram and are always intrigued as to what she picks to make her house beautiful.

The mother-of-two has recently teamed up with the fabulous Not On The High Street for the second time, to create her newest collection. She's selected her favourite picks from unique small businesses for children to show love for their mums this Mother’s Day. How cute?

HELLO! sat down with the Essex native to discuss the range and all things motherhood.

© Instagram Mrs Hinch, otherwise known as Sophie Hinchliffe, is one of the UK's biggest influencers and a proud mum to sons Ronnie and Lennie

With Mother's Day coming up and the collection being focused on treating your mum, Sophie told us about her relationship with her own mother. "She is incredible. I actually do get some messages from people saying, 'Why are you always with your mum?' and I'm really baffled by it! I mean, 99 percent of my messages are just incredible and I've got such incredible followers. I'm like - yes, I'm with my mum all the time because why wouldn't I be? No, she doesn't live with me but she comes round every day, or I go there for a cup of tea, and I will treasure that and that will never ever change. Her bond with my kids is something else, it's just incredible. My mum is a huge role model in my kids' lives."

Mother's Day will be a busy one for the 34-year-old this year. "I've actually booked a spa morning with my mum, kid-free for a few hours, and then we are all together having a family day at home. We normally get a takeaway, play some games, or go outside with the animals, just doing our everyday thing. But we're real homebodies, me and my family, and we are all the same, which is good."

© Not on The High Street Sophie has teamed up with Not on The High Street to select her favourite picks from unique small businesses for children to show love for their mums this Mother’s Day

The blonde beauty is a busy mother-of-two and we love her refreshing realness about how hard mum life can be. Sophie explains: "Most days I'm like - am I doing something wrong here? Me and my husband Jamie look at each other and we're like, wow this is hard! However, the good outweighs it all. I've got young, quite boisterous boys, however, they are real opposites, so there can be little fights and I'm constantly like a referee! I'm actually referee-ing more than I'm cleaning at the moment, and that is saying something! But I wouldn't change it for the world and genuinely feel like I was born to be a mum. That is everything to me."

And what does she love most about being a mum? "For me, it is knowing that my boys, hopefully, will feel for me like I feel for my mum. That's what I would absolutely love. When I look at my mum, I can't even describe it, she's just my absolute rock. For someone to feel that for you is what life is about." We couldn't agree more.

© Instagram We love her refreshing realness about how hard mum life can be

Like many mums, sleepless nights can be quite intense. "I don't know what sleep is?! I actually feel like a walking zombie sometimes. Because my boys are close in age and their bedrooms are close together when one wakes up, the other wakes up, it's like I'm playing tag team all night!! But then there are moments when they are getting on and they are sharing, and your whole heart just aches."

We all feel mum guilt at some point, and Sophie reveals she does too. "I try leaving the house until after I've done the school run, but sometimes it doesn't work like that, and I feel the guilt all day, needing to get home before they go to bed. It's like I've got this thing to get home for that time. Or if I get stuck in traffic and miss bedtime, I get a terrible feeling. But I tell myself it's for them in the long run and hopefully they will know that. To be honest, when I was two or four, I don't remember stuff like that. It's the juggle of going to work but finding that quality time to spend with the kids, but it's learning to get home and switch off."

© Instagram The mum-of-two is known for her cleaning hacks and pristine home

Sophie always makes time for cleaning, but she likes to be honest with her followers. "I'm very transparent on my Instagram stories. I always say, don't put pressure on yourself at the end of the day. I somehow landed in this bizarre but incredible career, so my job is to clean, at home, so that is part of it. So at points, I like to remind my followers that and they completely appreciate it. I like to show my mess, I mean, my playroom, you can't even see the floor! I've got a clean home, but it's not very tidy, put it that way! But I wouldn't change it. I wouldn't want it to be! You want your home to be lived in, not some sterile space. And I think people sometimes think that I'm like that and I live in a very clinical home, but that is just the complete opposite, to be honest with you. I've literally got alpacas walking through my utility, but I love it!"

Speaking about her range with NOTHS, Sophie explains: "This Not on The High Street edit is focused on Mother's Day, and also for all the special role models in your life. I've shopped there for as long as I can remember; so for me to work on this collaboration is a bit of a mad dream, and it's amazing! The edit itself has so many incredible pieces in it from small businesses, from jewellery to personalised mummy and me items, we've got cute kitchen accessories, just really meaningful, one-of-a-kind gifts.

© Instagram Mrs Hinch raises her two boys with doting husband Jamie

"So much time, thought, and effort goes into every little piece, and with the way things are at the moment, I know a lot of small businesses have really struggled and this is such a nice way to give back. I live in a small little town and I see the high street and small shops closing left right and centre and it's so sad. So it's really nice to get the chance to showcase incredible pieces on my platform for my followers to see, and to purchase if they like that gift idea."

Sophie's top picks are pretty sentimental. "There's so many special pieces in there, but the one thing I've recently launched is the Life Journal. So you complete the book and give it back to your children, so then they've got this book of questions that they may never have asked of you. It's quite deep, but it's an incredible treasure you will keep after. I love all the jewellery items from NOTHS too; they are super unique and one-off pieces."

© Not on the High Street The cleanfluencer is passionate about helping small businesses

Reflecting on her fame, Sophie muses: "I just love cleaning, and it helps others find a bit of fun in what can be mundane tasks. It's so crazy for me to sit and think, cleaning my toilet or picking up a cloth or finding a nice cleaning spray, led to this career, where I can do things like this to help small businesses, and work with brands like NOTHS that are so well known and incredible. I just find it mind blowing! So every time I get the chance to work with someone I genuinely love and believe in, I will do the best I can. I feel like I've somehow got my platform for a reason, so I want to help as much as I can."