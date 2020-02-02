A look at Holly Willoughby's family life: see photos of her husband, children and mum The star shares snaps of her home life on social media

Holly Willoughby is fast becoming a national treasure, keeping us entertained on This Morning with Phillip Scofield and bringing a touch of glamour to our screens with Dancing on Ice on Sunday evenings. Then there's her laugh-a-minute panellist role on Celebrity Juice and she's just bagged a co-host spot on BBC's Take Off with Bradley Walsh. Off-screen, Holly is a mum-of-three with her TV producer husband Dan Baldwin and often shares photos of their home life together on her Instagram page. The star is notoriously private about her children's identities though, always keeping their faces off-camera.

WATCH: Holly's journey from children's TV presenter to This Morning host and mum-of-three

Take a look at Holly's personal snaps below…

Holly met her husband Dan Baldwin on the set of children's TV show Ministry Of Mayhem back in 2004. They still look madly in love!

MORE: 6 clever parenting techniques Catherine Zeta-Jones uses with her children

Holly and Dan married on 4 August 2007 at St Michael's Church in West Sussex before hosting their wedding reception at Amberley Castle.

Holly's children are Harry, Belle and Chester. Here the trio are enjoying a trip to London's Winter Wonderland.

Here are Holly and her family ringing in the New Year as they watch a firework display together.

Holly often shares photos of herself with her sweet daughter Belle. We haven't seen her face but the little girl has the prettiest hairstyles.

MORE: Best royal mum moments: Duchess Kate, Princess Charlene, Zara Tindall and more

Beach life! Family time is important to the presenter, holidaying abroad at least once a year together. They even do joint getaways with Phillip Schofield's family to Portugal in the summer!

Now we see where Holly gets her good looks from – her mum Linda! The star posted this snap of herself with her mum on social media… two blonde beauties.

We couldn't have a photo gallery of Holly's family without including her cute pet cat Bluebell. The TV star recently shared this snap of her feline friend in the bath – love!