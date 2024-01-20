Exclusive: Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent opens up on 'fun' process of expanding her family

Vanderpump Rules fans will know that Lala Kent is hoping to expand her family in 2024 by finding a sperm donor, and now she has told HELLO! that it has been a "fun" process for her.

Lala welcomed her daughter Ocean in March 2021 with then-fiance Randall Emmett; they split in October 2021 amid allegations by Lala of repeated cheating.

When asked about what life is looking like at this point for her, the reality star shared: "I'm loving myself – I'm building my business and my brand and I'm focusing on my family unit and figuring out the structure to bring another baby into this mix."

© Instagram Lala Kent welcomed her daughter in March 2021

"You'll see this season that I start venturing into [looking for] a donor – it's a really fun season for me looking into that," she added.

Lala and Randall met in 2015 when he visited Sur, the restaurant where Lala was working and where the show films. They worked together on a film and became friends, and two years later Lala told viewers she was in a relationship but would not reveal his identity.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Randall Emmett and Lala Kent in July 2021

Randall – who was married to Ambyr Childers – then finalized his divorce from the actress after eight years and two children in December 2017, and the next month Lala and Randall went public.

They became engaged in September 2018 and in early 2020 Randall made his debut appearance on Vanderpump Rules, which had filmed in 2019.

"All the begging I've done has paid off. Rand is officially a Bravolebrity. I love you, babyyyy. Thank you for stepping into my world," Lala shared on social media at the time.

© Instagram Lala gave birth to Ocean in March 2021

She fell pregnant that same year and they welcomed Ocean in March 2021, but six months later they split, and Lala later told fans: "There will be a time where I feel comfortable enough to open up and share. Today is definitely not that day. It's been a lot, I'm going through a lot."

By April 2022 Lala shared that they had "zero-contact" and later that year, a Los Angeles Times piece alleged that Randall had offered a woman film roles in exchange for sexual favors; he has always denied the claims and through his lawyers alleged that it was part of a "smear campaign" by Lala.

© Amanda Edwards Lala Kent attends the premiere party for Season 11 of Bravo's Vanderpump Rules

Lala has been outspoken about raising her daughter without a father, but she shared that she doesn't consider herself a single mom because of the "incredible support system" she has around her.

"Being a single mom has taught me patience and taught me I have a strength that I really didn't know I had," she admitted to HELLO!.

"But I have an incredible support system, I have the luxury of having [had] my mom and brother move out here, and so it's hard for me to call myself a single mom because I don't really feel like one. Single moms are my superheroes – the ones that are out there really making it happen for their kids and their families completely on their own? I adore them."

Stream the premiere of Vanderpump Rules season 11 on January 30 on Hayu in Canada and Bravo in the US, and on January 31 on Hayu in the UK