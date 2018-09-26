Eamonn Holmes divides fans with surprising parenting views It's certainly a topic that sparks debate…

Eamonn Holmes has divided his fans by revealing the he thinks homework is a waste of time for children – calling on his Twitter followers to share their own opinions. Taking to the social media site on Tuesday afternoon, he wrote: "I agree with @GaryLineker on this one - "Homework is a waste of time". Do you agree?" The post sparked hundreds of comments, with a strong majority of Eamonn's fans optioning to vote 'yes' in his poll. The replies, however, showed a more balanced debate, with many arguing the value of home schoolwork.

Eamonn asked for his fans opinions on homework

"@GaryLineker is asking the wrong question... is homework a waste of time? Obviously not. Is asking kids to do so much homework unreasonable? Very probably," one reasoned, while another wrote: "I work in school and parents need to take responsibility for children's education as well as teachers. They should be learning to write their name at home, recognise their name, read. It's so important for parents to help. You can tell the parents who do nothing with their child."

TV chef Gizzi Erskine also replied with her view, responding: "There is a lot about the education system I don’t agree with, but homework is as much about studying (to prepare for exams) and learning the discipline, that working outside of the realms of school hours makes you achieve more. There’s possibly too much of it though?!"

Eamonn is very active on Twitter, often posing questions to his fans and sparking debate ahead of his evening Talk Radio show, where he discusses various topics with co-host Saira Khan. Earlier this month, he shocked fans with a particularly racy conversation starter, making a comment about Donald Trump's manhood! "Oh my I didn't not expect this on my news feed," one follower wrote alongside some crying-laughing emojis, while another said: "...not a tweet I ever thought I’d read from you Sir!"