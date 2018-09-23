Binky Felstead makes exciting pregnancy-related announcement The former Made in Chelsea star is mum to one-year-old India

Binky Felstead delighted her fans on social media on Saturday – in particular fellow parents – after announcing some pregnancy-related news. The mother-of-one has collaborated with Pampers to design some new Pregnancy Milestone cards, allowing for all expectant mums to make extra special memories throughout their pregnancies. Binky told her followers: "It feels like a lifetime ago I was pregnant with India, but how I wish I’d documented that time to better remember it! @Pampersuk_ire have created these adorable Pregnancy Milestone cards featuring the same characters that you’ll find on the Premium Protection nappies." Binky continued: "So all you pregnant Mumma’s can make memories of all the special moments. To be in with a chance of getting your hands on a set, simply register to the Pampers website before the end of the month. They’re too cute to miss! #ad."

Binky Felstead has designed some pregnancy cards

The former Made in Chelsea star is a doting mum to India, who she shares with ex-partner Josh 'JP' Patterson. The pair announced their split in a joint statement on Monday, revealing that their priority was raising their daughter and that they still very much considered themselves a family. Since welcoming their little girl, Binky recently told HELLO! that becoming a mother to India had totally transformed her. "It's been the most incredible year of my life,” she said.

MORE: Binky Felstead shares glimpse into mummy retreat after split with Josh 'JP' Patterson

A closer look at the cards

Binky went on to gush about her daughter and how lovely it is to wake up every morning to see her. "I was so nervous but excited to meet India and scared that my life would be so different and I wouldn't be able to do half the things I am doing. But it turns out that nothing has changed that much – but I have something so exciting to wake up to in the mornings and I’m enjoying every step of the way," she said. "I am now striving to be the best person and do as much as I can for that little girl and give her the best upbringing and best life. Obviously I don’t want to spoil her, but I want to give her everything that I had, so a beautiful house in the country, animals and to be the happiest girl on the planet."

READ: Binky Felstead reveals plans to move to the country

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.