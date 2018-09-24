Christine and Frank Lampard return home with baby daughter Patricia The couple welcomed their baby girl on Thursday

Christine Lampard is settling into life as a mum after returning home with her baby daughter Patricia. The TV presenter and husband Frank were seen arriving at their London residence on Monday, after four nights in hospital. It looks like Christine also has her family on hand for support; the new mum was also joined by her sister Nicola, while a man believed to be her dad could be seen welcoming them into the house on their return.

The 39-year-old announced the birth of her baby girl on Friday, revealing that she had been named Patricia in honour of Frank's late mother, who passed away in 2008. "Let us introduce you to our little girl. Patricia Charlotte Lampard! We're so in love @franklampard," the new mum wrote on Twitter alongside the first snap of the newborn.

Christine and Frank Lampard welcomed their daughter on Thursday

Frank's cousin, Jamie Redknapp, was one of the first to congratulate the couple, saying: "Congratulations guys so pleased for you both and the name." Holly Willoughby wrote: "Just sooooo wonderful.... you look so beautiful and happy... sending you so much Baldwin love from us all..." Loose Women's Andrea McLean added: "Congratulations!!! Such wonderful news for you both. Welcome to the world Patricia xxx."

STORY: See Christine Lampard's sweet baby announcement

Loading the player...

See Christine talk about her pregnancy

Although this is the first child for Christine, the TV presenter is also a stepmother to husband Frank's two daughters; Luna, 12, and Isla, 11. During a recent appearance on Lorraine, Christine revealed how excited her stepdaughters are about having a new sibling. "It's lovely, we are very excited," she shared. "It's the first grandchild for my parents, my sister will be an auntie for the first time. And the girls, they are completely beside themselves, more than I thought… They are desperate for a girl."

STORY: Christine Lampard admits to feeling overwhelmed about parenting

Christine and Frank have been married since 2015; they first met in 2009 - just months after the footballer lost his mother Pat to pneumonia.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.