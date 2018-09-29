Robbie Williams' baby daughter Coco is already a mini fashionista – see photo Coco is one trendy baby!

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's baby daughter Coco is less than a month old, but she's already one very stylish baby! Proud mum Ayda posted a photograph of a personalised denim jacket that had been made for the newborn, featuring her name embroidered on the back in pink letters. The Loose Women panellist captioned the picture: "@beaudunn@beaubabes Thank you so much for the amazing jacket for Coco! Now she can feel cool like her big brother and sister:) #instacute #babyfashion#fashionistainthemaking." Fans were quick to comment on the cute jacket, with one writing: "Oh, very, very cute," while another said: "Omg, so cute and so tiny too." A third added: "That's a cool jacket!"

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's baby daughter has the coolest jacket!

Earlier in the week, Ayda proudly introduced Coco to her close friends at her baby shower in Los Angeles. Well-known guests included TV presenter and Simon Cowell's former girlfriend Terri Seymour, who posted some photos from the event on her Instagram account. These included a picture of herself and Ayda, and one of the large group of friends gathered around Ayda, who was cradling her tiny baby girl in her arms. In keeping with Ayda's wishes to keep her children out of the public eye, Coco's face has been obscured by a heart emoji. "We love you @aydafieldwilliams! Welcome to the world sweet baby Coco," Terri captioned the photos.

MORE: Robbie Williams breaks silence on secret third child Coco

Proud mum Ayda with Coco at her baby shower

Robbie and Ayda - who are also parents to daughter Teddy, six, and son Charlton, three, welcomed their baby girl via surrogate at the beginning of September and made the surprise announcement of her arrival on Instagram. Ayda wrote: "So we have been keeping a very special secret! We are delighted to share with you that we have had a baby girl….welcome to the world Colette (Coco) Josephine Williams!! It has been a very long and difficult path to get here, which is why we have kept it on the down low."

READ: Robbie Williams' wife Ayda reveals heartache before they married

Last week, meanwhile, Robbie and Ayda celebrated their eldest daughter Teddy's sixth birthday – the first with her baby sister. Ayda had some sweet words to say for her firstborn on her special day, and posted a photograph of Teddy holding a colourful balloon, dressed in a floral dress as she stood outside on the grass in sunny LA. She wrote: "Happy 6th Birthday to my beautiful Teddy!! I am constantly amazed at how magic you are. You are my real life unicorn. We love you so much."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.