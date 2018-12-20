Kate Middleton's stylist Natasha Archer welcomes first baby - find out the gender She took to Instagram to share the happy news

The Duchess of Cambridge's stylist, Natasha Archer, and her husband, royal photographer Chris Jackson, have welcomed a gorgeous son this week. In an Instagram photograph uploaded by Chris, Natasha can be seen cradling her new bundle of joy and looking lovingly at him.

Clearly over the moon, Chris captioned the photograph: “Could not be more proud of these two!! Absolutely legends. I think this may be the best photo I’ve ever taken!” and then swiftly uploaded another two intimate shot of the newborn, who's name is still to be announced.

Naturally fans of the pair have been quick to send their congratulations. One follower commented on the post saying, "Best Christmas present ever," while another said: "Oh! Amazing news! Huge love and congrats to you both. Best subjects you’ve ever taken a photo of."

No doubt Kate and William will be chuffed for the pair too. Kate only gave birth herself eight months ago to Prince Louis so will no doubt be a helping hand for Tash as she learns the ropes of new motherhood. The pair have worked closely together for years, and it is Tash who is actually responsible for the ever-glamorous post-giving birth appearances of Kate. In fact, the stylist was spotted leaving St. Mary’s Hospital in London just one hour before the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge presented Prince Louis to onlookers on the steps of the Lindo Wing.

Plenty more perfect shots of the couple's son are likely to be posted. Chris is the man behind many of the sweetest photos of the royal children so he's well versed in capturing tender moments and family events. Who knows, perhaps the two families will even have a group shot together one day…