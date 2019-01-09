Kensington Palace reacts as they are inundated with birthday wishes for Kate Middleton Happy birthday to the Duchess of Cambridge!

Kensington Place was inundated with birthday wishes on Wednesday morning as the Duchess of Cambridge turned 37. Thousands of royal fans took to Twitter and Instagram to celebrate Kate's birthday virtually, prompting the palace to share a lovely photo of the royal. "Thank you everyone for all your lovely messages on the Duchess of Cambridge's birthday," the caption read. The picture they chose showed Kate during her visit to the Akrotiri Royal Air Force base in Cyprus in December.

The Queen's official Twitter account, The Royal Family, also posted a sweet tribute to Prince William's wife. "Happy Birthday to HRH The Duchess of Cambridge!" they wrote, sharing a photo of Kate chatting and smiling to the Countess of Wessex during Princess Eugenie's royal wedding in October.

Kensington Palace thanked fans for their well wishes

They added: "The Duchess undertakes royal duties in support of the Queen, both in the UK and overseas – and devotes her time to supporting charitable causes and organisations, several of which are centred around providing children with the best possible start in life."

The Queen's account also posted a sweet tribute

As she has done in recent years, Kate is expected to celebrate her birthday privately with her family. Her husband Prince William and her young children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and baby Prince Louis will no doubt be on hand to spoil Kate later today at Kensington Palace, when the children are back from school and William is at home.

During the day, the Duke will visit London's Air Ambulance. The charity is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year and is close to William's heart. The royal previously worked as an air ambulance pilot for the East Anglian Air Ambulance charity, and during his visit he will hear more from pilots, clinicians and paramedics about their experiences and the challenges they face operating in London. William will also learn more about the work the organisation is doing in the area of mental health support for their staff, and to finish off the engagement, he will join staff, patients and their families at a tea party.

