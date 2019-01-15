Kim Kardashian confirms fourth baby is on the way – and reveals gender The Kardashian-West clan is growing

Kim Kardashian has confirmed she is expecting her fourth child, just weeks after those baby rumours swirled. During an interview with Watch What Happens Live, she told host Andy Cohen that she and husband Kanye West are having a boy via a surrogate. The couple are already the proud parents to daughter North, five, son Saint, three, and one-year-old Chicago.

Their daughter Chicago was born via a surrogate in January 2018. Us Weekly was one of the first to report the news earlier this month, claiming that Kim and Kanye have used the same surrogate for their fourth child, who is due in May. In Kim's TV interview, she gave no hint of the baby's due date, other than it was "sometime soon".

Speaking about the news, Kim, 38, said: "Well, it's out there. I got drunk at our Christmas Eve party and told some people. I can't remember who I told because I never get drunk."

The reality TV star chose surrogacy after the birth of her first two children left her suffering from health issues during pregnancy, including preeclampsia and placenta accreta. In an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians broadcast last year, Kim discussed her family plans for the future. She said: "Kanye wants to have more. He's been harassing me. He wants like seven. He's like stuck on seven."

But Kim sounded reluctant, pointing out: "[Seven kids is] crazy. I could never, especially in like the world we live in. I've been kinda hesitant about having more kids because it literally keeps me up at night, thinking about how my kids will survive in a crazy world like this." Kim also revealed to E! News that she wanted four children, saying: "I don't think I could handle more than that."

