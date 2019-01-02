Kim Kardashian and Kanye West expecting fourth child Congratulations!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are expecting their fourth child, who they will welcome into the world via surrogacy. People made the exciting announcement and confirmed the news on Wednesday (UK time). The baby boy is reportedly due in May and, according to US Weekly, the couple have used the same surrogate who gave birth to their 11-month-old baby Chicago. Kim and Kanye's other two children, North, five and Saint, three, were born without the aid of a surrogate. Although Kim has yet to confirm the announcement on social media, she shared a video of herself on Tuesday which alluded to some big news with her saying: "2019 is all about doing what's best for me, so that means, you know, breaking some old habits."

Kim, Kanye and their three children

Kim, 38, chose surrogacy after the birth of her first two children left her suffering from health issues during pregnancy, including preeclampsia and placenta accreta. In an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians broadcast last year, Kim discussed her family plans for the future. She said: "Kanye wants to have more. He's been harassing me. He wants like seven. He's like stuck on seven." But Kim sounded reluctant, pointing out: "[Seven kids is] crazy. I could never, especially in like the world we live in.I've been kinda hesitant about having more kids because it literally keeps me up at night, thinking about how my kids will survive in a crazy world like this." Kim also revealed to E! News that she wanted four children, saying: "I don't think I could handle more than that."

Kim wasn't the only celebrity reported in the first week of 2019 to be expecting a baby later in the year. Abbey Clancy shared a photo of her baby bump, announcing that she is expecting her fourth child with husband Peter Crouch. Congratulations, everyone!

