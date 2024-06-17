Exclusive: Inside Kim Kardashian and North West's celebratory trip to NYC

Kim Kardashian isn't one to do things by halves and made sure that her daughter North had a birthday to remember in New York City.

The Kardashians star took North, along with 12 of her friends, to the Big Apple over the weekend to mark her 11th birthday, and treated the group to a trip to one of the city's most popular ice cream spots, Glace.

What's more, the mother-daughter duo were incredibly "gracious" to the staff, who opened up about the celebrity visit to HELLO!.

They said: "Kim brought North and 12 friends into the store on Saturday afternoon. They were excited to be there and enjoyed ice cream sundaes. Kim was super gracious to the team for creating a fun celebratory experience."

© Instagram Kim Kardashian and North West went to NYC hot spot Glace for North's birthday treat

Glace is a popular spot with New Yorkers and visitors alike, with celebrity fans including Jimmy Fallon and Britney Spears.

They are known for their distinct French ice cream as well as their viral s'mores hot chocolate. North and her friends enjoyed ice cream sundaes, which cost $12, and boast flavours such as brownie, eton mess and strawberry shortcake.

Glace are famous for their ice cream sundaes and s'mores hot chocolate

Kim paid tribute to North on social media as the pre-teen turned 11 on June 15. She shared a number of photos of the pair of them together over the years, along with the message: "Thank God for you. Happy 11th birthday my sweet girl North. I love you so so so much."

Doting grandmother Kris Jenner also paid tribute to her granddaughter online. She wrote: "Happy Birthday to my beautiful Granddaughter, North! Watching you grow into the amazing, talented, creative young girl you are has been one of the greatest joys of my life.

© Instagram Kris Jenner paid tribute to North West on her birthday

"Your confidence is inspiring and it always amazes me how much energy, excitement and love you put into everything you do, whether it’s your singing, dancing, writing, amazing music producing, your love for fashion… everything you do you put your all into it.

© Splash North West in The Lion King

"You are truly spectacular and one of a kind!! I’m so proud of your Lion King performance at the Hollywood Bowl. You are a superstar, Northie. I just can’t believe how fast you’re growing up and how creative you are and you’re reaching for the stars and following your dreams. Never stop dreaming big and shining bright. I love you soooo much! Love, Lovey."

North has certainly achieved a lot in her 11 years, and recently took to the stage for her debut theatre performance in Hollywood, featuring in The Lion King's 30th anniversary concert at the Hollywood Bowl.

© Instagram / @kimkardashian North is growing up quickly

Her proud family, including dad Kanye West, mom Kim, grandmother Kris, siblings and aunts Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, were all in attendance.