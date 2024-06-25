Khloé Kardashian defends daughter True, six, wearing makeup

The next generation of Kardashians are growing up fast! Khloé Kardashian took to Instagram on Monday to give an update on family life and shared an adorable selection of photos of her daughter, True, and cousins, Chicago, six, and Dream, seven.

She was celebrating their latest dance recital and posted images of the little girls in their costumes for their show.

The trio all wore red lipstick, blush and winged eyeliner, making them look more grown up than their young years.

But Khloé preempted fans who would comment on her decision to let her daughter wear makeup with the caption to the post.

"My girls had their dance recital yesterday," she wrote: "Year 3 done. I can’t believe they already have done three years of dance. Life is moving quickly. They did two dances this year- Ballet and hiphop. I am so so proud of them."

She then addressed their made-up appearances and added: "They were absolutely perfect obviously none of our girls wear makeup like this regularly. This was for the recital only. They are beautiful just as they are. Yesterday was super special memories for a lifetime."

While she was happy to put her daughter front and center for the special day, Khloé previously covered the face of her sister, Kylie Jenner's daughter, in an image from the same show.

© @khloekardashian Instagram Khloe's daughter doesn't normally wear makeup

Stormi had a red, heart emoji placed over her face and fans asked: "Why hide Stormi's face?????"

Khloé quickly explained it was "because her mommy asked."

© Instagram Khloe with her niece Dream

Khloé shares both of her kids with ex Tristan Thompson, while Kim shares Chicago, plus North, Saint and Psalm, with ex-husband Kanye "Ye" West, Kylie shares Stormi and Aire with ex Travis Scott, and Rob shares Dream with ex Angela White, formerly known as Blac Chyna.

Khloé has often spoken of her close bond with her family, especially her brother Rob and his daughter.

© Instagram Khloe is also a mom to her son Tatum

"Dream is one of my babies too, just like all the rest of them, and I absolutely love being a mom to people," Khloé said during an episode of The Kardashians. "I love mothering people, I don't know if they like that or not but it’s in my blood just to be a mom, I wouldn't have it any other way."

© Instagram Khloe is close with her brother Rob

Khloé added: "I feel like I'm like a third parent for Dream. I do know how important it is for Dream to have a great maternal influence — whether that be from me or her own mom or whoever, it's important and wherever she gets it from she gets it from."